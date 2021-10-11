New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on October 9, 2021, that 85 percent of the state's adult residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

Gov. Hochul said that this milestone is bringing the state closer to ending the pandemic,

As we reach this milestone of 85 percent of adult New Yorkers with at least one dose, we are one step closer to finally putting an end to this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal. While this is a momentous achievement, we still have communities lagging behind in vaccinations. The most important thing is getting vaccinated if you're in a high risk setting or immunocompromised. I urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated to keep yourselves and those around you safe.

The percentage of New Yorkers ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated is 74.4 percent.

All New Yorkers Who Work for These Type of Companies Must Get Vaccinated

- Governor Hochul, announced on October 5, 2021, that more healthcare workers must get vaccinated. The new announcement expands the healthcare worker vaccine mandate that is already in place. Now, people who work in facilities regulated by the Office of Mental Health and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities must get vaccinated by November 1. They will need to show proof of having received at least one vaccine shot by the deadline. Prior to the deadline, employees will now be required to get tested weekly starting October 12. After November 1, there will be no option to get tested weekly rather than get vaccinated.

- President Biden has also mandated that all federal employees be vaccinated via an Executive Order also issued on September 9,

In light of the public health guidance regarding the most effective and necessary defenses against COVID-19, I have determined that to promote the health and safety of the Federal workforce and the efficiency of the civil service, it is necessary to require COVID-19 vaccination for all Federal employees, subject to such exceptions as required by law.

- New York has issued its own vaccine mandates for state employees. According to Patch, about a fifth of people employed in the state work for some type of government,

In New York, 16.4% of the workforce are employed by the government — either at the state, local, or federal level — the 24th highest share of all states.

- All school personnel in the state will be required to take the vaccine. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement on her first day in office, outlining her plan for protecting students in NY,

- Prior to leaving office, Governor Cuomo announced on August 16, that all healthcare professionals must get vaccinated.

- Governor Cuomo announced that every New York State employee must get vaccinated. The governor made the announcement on July 28. Approximately 130,000 state employees will be required to get vaccinated. If a state employee chooses not to get vaccinated, they will be required to take a COVID-19 test each week.

- CUNY and SUNY students must be vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes.

- All active-duty and reserve military members (not directly mandate through NYS, but affects members of the military in the state). On August 25, the United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, issued a memo stating that all members of the armed services must be vaccinated.

There are five military bases in New York - Fort Drum Army Base in Jefferson, Fort Hamilton Army Base in Brooklyn, Us Military Academy Army Base in West Point, Watervilet Arsenal Army Base in Watervilet and Saratoga Springs NSU Navy Base in Saratoga Springs. The National Guard has approximately 21,000 soldiers in the state.

If you live in New York State and would like to get the vaccine, you can call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX or get more information here.

