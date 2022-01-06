Winter Enthusiasts Rejoice! Here Finally Comes the Lake Effect Snow in CNY

It was only a matter of time. It seems like most of the country, even Florida, has gotten snow. But Mother Nature somehow forgot about Central New York, where grass can still be seen. Someone must have reminded her because here it comes. Lake effect snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all expected this weekend.

The National Weather Service is calling for possible accumulating lake effect snow Friday and Friday night in Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, and Broome counties.

The highest coverage and intensity of the snow is expected across southern Cayuga, Onondaga, and Madison counties, but could extend further north into Oneida county.

There is still some model uncertainty on the exact location on where the highest concentration of snow showers will be.

The combination of snow on the roads and some blowing snow could cause potentially hazardous travel conditions over the weekend. Be sure to keep a close eye on the weather before heading out.

Sleet and freezing rain could cause some icy travel conditions for Sunday morning as well.

The good news is precipitation amounts look rather light at this time. However, a prolonged period below freezing may yield icy spots with light accumulations Sunday.

Extended Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 22. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly between 7 AM and 1 PM. Cloudy, with a high near 27. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 10 AM, then rain. High near 38.

Sunday Night: Rain showers likely before 9 PM, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11.

The snow is good news for skiing, snowboarding, tubing, and snowmobiling enthusiasts who have waited for winter to finally arrive in New York. The cold temperatures will help freeze the waters so ice fishermen can head out too.

Winter Storm Gail Buries New York in Record Snow It's hard to believe one year ago, rather than the record high temperatures, New York saw record snowfall.

Snow Blankets Central New York 2018 It wasn't a Stella storm but it was close. Mother Nature hit CNY with a late Winter storm, dumping anywhere from 6 inches to 3 feet of snow in 2018.