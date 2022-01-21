A successful pizza shop that's been serving pies in Central New York for more than 50 years has been saved from the auction block.

Ye Olde Pizza Pub, otherwise known as the Hamilton Pizza Pub, will continue under the ownership of Aaron Toomath. "It was decided in mediation court and there will be no auction," Toomath shared on social media.

The Toomath family would like to thank you all for your support, patience, and kindness during this rough time. Here's to 50 more years of Ye Olde Pizza Pub in Hamilton! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

The Pizza Pub was started by the late Robert Toomath more than 50 years ago in Hamilton, New York. He passed away in 2017 and the property with a house that was once a mansion in its day was scheduled to go on the auction block on January 24.

The Pub

The pizza pub features an eat-in dining area, 3 bathrooms, a fry room, a walk-in freezer, 2 walk-in coolers, 2 offices, pizza, sub & salad, and hot meal stations.

Credit - Keuka Lake and Land Realty Credit - Keuka Lake and Land Realty loading...

The House

A house behind the pub that sits on almost 4 acres, was built in 1972 and was once a beautiful mansion complete with a 6 bay detached garage and 2 apartments above, as well as an indoor pool room. Today, it needs some work. It was on the market with Keuka Lake Land and Realty, but the listing has been taken down.

Credit - Keuka Lake and Land Realty Credit - Keuka Lake and Land Realty loading...

Ye Olde Pizza Pub is located on State Route 12B in the town of Madison just a few miles from Colgate University.

10 Utica and Rome Area Pizza Places That Deserve Way More Attention There's no secret around Central New York- The Utica and Rome area has some of the best pizza in the world. There are dozens of pizza places in CNY that deserve way more credit. The ones diehard fans go to on a weekly basis, but sometimes aren't getting more attention from others.

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.