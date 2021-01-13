The Connection Between ‘A Discovery of Witches’ And Madison County

Have you seen the show "A Discovery of Witches" and noticed a Central New York connection? One of the characters lives in Madison County.

A Discovery of Witches is a British fantasy television series based on the All Souls Trilogy of books by Deborah Harkness. The show itself is named after the first book in the series.

Diana Bishop, a historian and reluctant witch, unexpectedly discovers a bewitched manuscript in Oxford's Bodleian Library. This discovery forces her back into the world of magic in order to unravel the secrets it holds about magical beings. She is offered help by a mysterious geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont. Despite a long-held mistrust between witches and vampires, they form an alliance and set out to protect the book and solve the mysteries hidden within while dodging threats from the creature world."

The show first aired back in 2018.

What's The Connection To Madison County?

Actor Alex Kingston plays the character Diana’s aunt. Diana's aunt is named Sarah, and she is a witch living in Madison County, New York. The show was filmed in Wales, and not in Madison, but Central New York still gets plenty of references:

Diana’s aunt, Sarah Bishop is descended from the first witch executed at Salem. Sarah is proud to be a Bishop and enjoys a respected place among witches because of her name and blood lineage. She has a temperamental nature, a famously short fuse, is intensely loyal and has long-standing addiction to coffee. Her prize possession is the Bishop grimoire, the family’s ancient spell book. Where her partner Emily is thoughtful and measured, Sarah is a firecracker who says exactly what’s on her mind, consequences be damned."

