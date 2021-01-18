Pet Supplies Pour in For Madison Girl’s Birthday

For her birthday, all Nataleigh Godfrey wanted was pet supplies to help local animal shelters. And pet supplies is what she got....a lot of them.

Nataleigh turned 9 years old on January 16th and asked for pet supplies for gifts to donate to local animal shelters. Her mom, Heather Crennan, set up bins on the porch of their home on Monument Road in Madison for anyone who wanted to drop off a birthday gift. Friends, family and strangers left food, toys blankets, money and even special gifts for Nataleigh. "She is so happy," said Heather. "This sure will make a lot of animals happy."

Nataleigh has a deep love for animals. A couple of years ago she toured a local poultry farm where she noticed a pen with an almost completely bald chicken. "She pleaded with the man who owned the farm to buy the chicken and bring her home," said Heather. "She was educated by the farmer that the chicken isn't a pet, but raised to be eaten and only lives a short time due to the breed."

Nataleigh bought the chicken anyway for five dollars. "She then educated the farmer that the feathers will come back, it will be loved and become her pet. She explained to him the chicken will have a better life no matter how short or long it lives." said mom, who confirmed the feathers did come back. "You can spoil a chicken and Lizzy was much loved."

Heather Crennan

In the last six months, Nataleigh has rescued three barn cats, finding them a forever home. "She is the first one to name a stray animal. The first to transform plastic totes into shelter. The first to collect bottles and cans to buy animal food and treats."

Nataleigh and her sister Emma recently spent over a month trying to find a missing cat named Muffins that had gotten loose after a checkup at the local vet clinic. "They finally caught muffins by using a live trap. You could see pure excitement the girls felt before they began to cry in joy. The girls were offered a reward but refused. All they wanted was a picture of Muffins with her mom."

Photo Credit - Heather Crennan

Last year Nataleigh didn't get to celebrate her birthday because she came down with the flu. "With everything going on in this world today and she wants as many local animals at the shelter to have a birthday instead of her. I feel her heart and soul is far older than 9 years-old," said Heather.