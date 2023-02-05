Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year&#8217;s CNY Wing Wars?

Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?

Canva

On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!

Rob Maciol via Facebook
loading...

The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all 200 tickets. The $30 ticket included a sampling of all 12 wings, a slice of pizza, and one free beer or soda. All the proceeds went towards helping cancer patients in need in Oneida and surrounding counties.

Rob Maciol via Facebook
loading...

Guests in attendants also had opportunities to win several raffle baskets and participate in a 50/50. The 50/50 raised $700, and the winner chose to donate their winnings back to the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation.

JUDGE'S CHOICE

Rob Maciol via Facebook
loading...

There were first, second and third place awards based on the panel of special guest celebrity judges. Those judges included Senator Joseph A. Griffo, WKTV's Kristen Copeland, Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, The Empire Plate's Bill Vinci, and me, Will Phillips from WOUR!

MOST UNIQUE WING (JUDGE'S CHOICE):

  • 1st PLACE: Pizza Boys (Blueberry Pancake Wings)
  • 2nd PLACE: Ray Brothers
  • 3rd PLACE: Lukin's

BEST WING (JUDGE'S CHOICE):

  • 1st PLACE: Ray Brothers
  • 2nd PLACE: Lukin's
  • 3rd PLACE: Knuckleheads 
Will Phillips
loading...

PEOPLE'S CHOICE

The results from the paid crowd of 200 were as follows:

MOST UNIQUE WING (PEOPLE'S CHOICE):

  • 1st PLACE: Pizza Boys (Blueberry Pancake Wings)
  • 2nd PLACE: Celtic Harp
  • 3rd PLACE: Pizzeria Italia

BEST WING (PEOPLE'S CHOICE):

  • 1st PLACE: Ray Brothers
  • 2nd PLACE: Knuckleheads 
  • 3rd PLACE: Utica BBQ
Rob Maciol via Facebook
loading...
  • ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Knuckleheads
  • FAITHFUL COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS (for participating in every Wing War): Killabrew, Hot Off the Brick, Pizza Boys
  • COMMUNITY SPIRIT AWARDS: Tony's of Commercial Drive, Fratellos, Lukins, Piggy Pats

Congratulations to all the winners and a HUGE THANKS to everyone who helped put on such an incredible event!

Check out the full list of restaurants that participated in 2023 CNY Wing Wars below:

12 Restaurants Battling for Wing Supremacy in 2023's CNY Wing Wars

It's bound to be the most delicious war of 2023!

17 Spots To Order Garlic Parm Chicken Wings In The Utica and Rome Area

We took to social media and asked local food experts in the 315 Menus Group, along with other local food review Facebook groups. These restaurants were mentioned the most. If you have any we should consider expanding this list with, feel free to text us on our station app.

Here's 17 spots in the Utica and Rome area of New York where you can order the best garlic parm chicken wings.

Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in North Syracuse

Remember Ponderosa? They were famous for their DIY ice cream and tough steaks.
Filed Under: best wings in utica, cny wing wars, joseph michael chubbuck foundation
Categories: Events, New York News, This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR