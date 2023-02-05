Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!
The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all 200 tickets. The $30 ticket included a sampling of all 12 wings, a slice of pizza, and one free beer or soda. All the proceeds went towards helping cancer patients in need in Oneida and surrounding counties.
Guests in attendants also had opportunities to win several raffle baskets and participate in a 50/50. The 50/50 raised $700, and the winner chose to donate their winnings back to the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation.
JUDGE'S CHOICE
There were first, second and third place awards based on the panel of special guest celebrity judges. Those judges included Senator Joseph A. Griffo, WKTV's Kristen Copeland, Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, The Empire Plate's Bill Vinci, and me, Will Phillips from WOUR!
MOST UNIQUE WING (JUDGE'S CHOICE):
- 1st PLACE: Pizza Boys (Blueberry Pancake Wings)
- 2nd PLACE: Ray Brothers
- 3rd PLACE: Lukin's
BEST WING (JUDGE'S CHOICE):
- 1st PLACE: Ray Brothers
- 2nd PLACE: Lukin's
- 3rd PLACE: Knuckleheads
PEOPLE'S CHOICE
The results from the paid crowd of 200 were as follows:
MOST UNIQUE WING (PEOPLE'S CHOICE):
- 1st PLACE: Pizza Boys (Blueberry Pancake Wings)
- 2nd PLACE: Celtic Harp
- 3rd PLACE: Pizzeria Italia
BEST WING (PEOPLE'S CHOICE):
- 1st PLACE: Ray Brothers
- 2nd PLACE: Knuckleheads
- 3rd PLACE: Utica BBQ
- ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Knuckleheads
- FAITHFUL COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS (for participating in every Wing War): Killabrew, Hot Off the Brick, Pizza Boys
- COMMUNITY SPIRIT AWARDS: Tony's of Commercial Drive, Fratellos, Lukins, Piggy Pats
Congratulations to all the winners and a HUGE THANKS to everyone who helped put on such an incredible event!
Check out the full list of restaurants that participated in 2023 CNY Wing Wars below: