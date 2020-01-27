2020 CNY Wing War Winners List

The 4th Annual CNY Wing Wars was a huge success, check-out the winners here.

The sold-out 2020 CNY Wing Wars raised $8,664 ($2000 more than last year). Since the JMCF started in January 2015, they have assisted 602 patients, some several times, for approximately $187,000 and have redistributed used medical equipment or donated new equipment to individuals or treatment centers in CNY worth approx. $42,375 making a grand total just shy of $230,000.

The winners of the CNY Wings Wars:

Most Unique Wing with Celebrity Judges:

Pizza Boys - Peanut Butter and Jelly Wings Tonys Killabrew

Most Unique Public Vote:

Pizza Boys - Peanut Butter and Jelly Wings Village Pizza O'Babys

Pizza Boys

Best Wing with Celebrity Judges:

Tonys Cavallo's O'Babys

Best Wing Public Vote:

Bone Yard BBQ Ray Brothers BBQ Franco's

Foundation Vice-President Barb Chubbuck says:

The Wing Wars is one of the foundation’s most popular events which wouldn’t be possible without the support of these 12 participating businesses, Harts Hill Inn, The Eagle, Tri-Valley Beverage, and the many patrons that attend our events. We deeply appreciate everyone's willingness to help CNY cancer patients. God Bless them.

Congrats to all the winners! And we must say, there wasn't a bad wing in the house!