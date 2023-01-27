Meet the 12 Restaurants Battling for Wing Supremacy in CNY Wing Wars
CNY Wing Wars is back for it's sixth year on Saturday, February 4th at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro!
Twelve fantastic Central New York restaurants will battle for bragging rights in "Best Wing" and "Most Unique Wing" categories. The party rages from noon to 3pm and will sell out if it's not sold out already. (I confirmed with them they only had 10 tickets left as of last Monday.)
Guests attending will be able to taste the selections and vote for their favorites. There will also be a panel of celebrity guest judges weighing in, including Senator Griffo, Oneida County Sheriff Maciol, WKTV's Kristen Copeland, Empire Plate's Bill Vinci, and me, Will Phillips!
Let's take a closer look below at the 12 competitors set to wage wing war on Saturday, February 4th: