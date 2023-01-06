Get Ready for WAR! CNY Wing Wars Returning for 6th Year
Twelve local area restaurants will once again battle for chicken wing supremacy! The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation is bringing CNY Wing Wars back for its 6th year on Saturday, February 4th!
The event will take place from noon to 3pm at the Harts Hill Inn, located at 135 Clinton Street in Whitesboro. Tickets are $30 per person and include a sampling of one wing per vendor, a slice of cheese pizza, and one beer or soda. Guests will then have an opportunity to vote for their favorites in two different categories: Best Wing and Most Unique Wing.
A panel of local celebrity judges will also weigh in on their favorites: Senator Griffo, Oneida County Sheriff Maciol, WKTV's Kristen Copeland, Empire Plate's Bill Vinci, and WOUR's Will Phillips... hey, that's me!
I don't know how much of a "local celebrity" I really consider myself, but I *do* consider it an honor to chow down on wings from 12 of our great local restaurants!
Tickets for this event can be purchased online at thejmcf.org or by calling 315-339-5993 (9am-5pm, M-F). There is a strict limit of 200 tickets available, so act now!
Below is a list of the 12 competing restaurants:
- The Celtic Harp • 805 Varick St, Utica
- Pizza Boys • 9 Clinton St, New York Mills
- Killabrew Saloon • 10 Clinton Rd, New Hartford
- Ray Brothers BBQ • 6474 US-20, Bouckville
- Piggy Pat's • 3956 Edgebrook Pl, New Hartford
- Pizzeria Italia • 2644 Genesee St, Utica
- Knucklehead's • 7362 E Main St, Westmoreland
- Hot Off the Brick • 5211 State Route 233, Westmoreland
- Utica BBQ • 244 Roosevelt Dr, Utica
- Tony's Pizzeria • 3899 Oneida St, New Hartford
- Lukin's Brick Oven Pizza • 640 Varick St, Utica
- Fratello's Pizzeria • 158 E Main St, Frankfort