The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State.

There was a false story that made its way around the Internet quickly this week. It has always been my question for those who speak outwardly about COVID-19. Where are you getting your information? Is the information you are getting accurate? I think that is a fair question to ask anyone, no matter which side you are on the COVID-19 pandemic, the mask issue, or mandates regarding vaccination status.

Keep in mind that if you are going to attend sporting events in the area, whether it’s NFL football or NHL hockey, you will need to show proof of vaccination before you enter to attend and watch the game. This is important to note for those who are going to watch the Buffalo Sabres this week as they take on the Montréal Canadiens in their home opener.

According to the Sabres website:

September 25th through October 30th

Minimum of one vaccination dose

Beginning October 31st

Must be fully vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated: 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Under 12 Vaccine Policy

• Can enter without vaccination

• Must wear a mask at all times

