Concerts are back in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. While New York State vaccination rates are beyond seventy percent, venues are working hard to bring in musical acts and get in the concerts that were scheduled prior to COVID-19 eradicating entertainment.

The Turning Stone Resort Casino has been busy at work booking musical acts at both of their main music venues, The Showroom and The Event Center. On September 25th, 2022 The Killers will be bringing their 'Imploding the Mirage Tour' to the Event Center at 8PM. Actually, TS Rewards Members have the ability to get presale tickets for the show on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 beginning at 10AM.

The band was formed in Las Vegas in 2001 and consists of current members Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. Some of their biggest hits include 'Mr. Brightside,' 'Somebody Told Me' and 'All These Things That I've Done.' Health and safety guidelines will remain in place. According to Turning Stone,

Our health and safety policy remains the same for all of our properties, including the Event Center & Showroom. Fully vaccinated guests do not need to wear face coverings in the Event Center & Showroom. Unvaccinated guests can attend events but should continue to wear a mask. Thank you for helping us keep our guests and employees safe.

Tickets will be available to the public (non-TS Rewards members) at 10AM on July 23rd, 2021. Tickets range in price from $39 to $125. No matter what your musical taste consists of, Turning Stone will soon have a live show in store for you. To get more information on how to purchase tickets visit https://www.turningstone.com/.

13 Music Legends Making Their Way To Upstate New York This Year The wait is finally over; after what felt like decades stuck behind closed doors and paper masks, our favorite artists have returned to grace the stage once again.

Buckle up and brace your bank accounts, because some of music’s greatest are making their way through Upstate New York before 2021 ends!

Here are 13 musical artists preforming within driving distance of Binghamton, New York this summer:

More Tips To Get Your Music Played On The Radio Are you looking to get your music played on your local radio station? Here are some more tips that can help you accomplish that.