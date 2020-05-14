Watch Prince’s Legendary 1985 Syracuse Concert

Still kicking yourself for missing Prince and The Revolution at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse on March 30, 1985? Well, guess what? It's streaming for 3 days only.

The Prince Estate, in partnership with YouTube, is hosting a three-day streaming event of Prince and the Revolution: Live, the historic concert captured at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse starting Thursday, May 14, at 8 p.m. here.

While the concert is free, organizers encourage viewers to make a financial donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization on the Facebook Fundraiser, through Google, who is matching gifts up to $5 million or by texting. To donate $25, text WHO25 to 501501. To give $50, text WHO50 to 501501.

The legendary Syracuse concert ended with a 20-minute version of Purple Rain that was so amazing it was included on DVD as part of the expanded version of the Purple Rain re-issue on June 23, 2017.

The official statement found on Jambands says, “To celebrate the streaming release of Prince and the Revolution: Live, The Prince Estate and YouTube will host a watch party on Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m. CDT. An hour before the watch party, at 6 p.m. CDT, fans will have the opportunity to participate in a special pre-stream Q&A with Revolution drummer Bobby Z…

Prince and the Revolution: Song List at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985:

1. Let’s Go Crazy (6:03)

2. Delirious (2:51)

3. 1999 (5:51)

4. Little Red Corvette (3:39)

5. Take Me With U (4:57)

6. Yankee Doodle Dandy (3:53)

7. Do Me Baby (4:51)

8. Irresistible Bitch (1:56)

9. Possessed (4:25)

10. How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (7:19)

11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (2:11)

12. International Lover (2:01)

13. God (7:46)

14. Computer Blue (4:15)

15. Darling Nikki (3:30)

16. The Beautiful Ones (6:50)

17. When Doves Cry (9:29)

18. I Would Die 4 U (3:27)

19. Baby I’m a Star (10:57)

20. Purple Rain (19:26)

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus Latest' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app, and turn on notifications.