Wife Gives Emotional Look Into the Life of Her Police Officer Husband

The life of a police officer is hard. Just ask any spouse who sees what they go through every day on the job.

One wife, who asked to remain anonymous, gives an emotional look into what her husband has to deal with every day in Central New York.

My husband goes to work wearing a bullet proof vest in hopes of not getting shot. He listens to the scanner as his co-workers respond to an unresponsive child. He has seen more deaths than any one person should see in a life time and has been to 5 law enforcement friends funerals.

He has witnessed the worst type of child abuse and neglect. He has searched for missing child both in the woods on foot and via helicopter. He clears alarms in buildings he has never been in.

He is the first one on the scene of a car crash, giving the first aid before paramedics arrive on the scene. He is the person knocking at your door in the middle of the night to tell you your husband has died in a motor vehicle crash. He comforts the child that just lost their dad.

He is spit on, yelled at, called names. He has been slammed to the ground, wrestled on ice and fallen in an uncovered septic tank. He has been knocked unconscious after being hit in his patrol car.

He sits facing the door wherever we go, because life for him is always being on guard.

He buys Christmas gifts for the single father who is struggling to make ends meet. He volunteers at the Rescue Mission.

My husband is a good person, a great police officer. He is kind, compassionate and treats people with respect. A type of respect that is never given back to him.

He is hated because he is a police officer.

"Walking a mile in someone else's shoes isn't as much about the walk or the shoes; it's to be able to think like they think, feel what they feel, and understand why they are who and where they are," author Toni Sorenson once wrote.

So the next time you see a police officer, put yourself in their shoes before making any judgement.