New Yorkers Would Be Willing To Share Their Personal Data – For a Price

It's a fact that companies absolutely love when they're able to get their hands on our internet browsing history because it gives them an intimate look into our personal lives which they can use to tailor their advertising. What's terrifying though is the number of New Yorkers who would be totally fine with selling their personal data and honestly, for not much money.

Get our free mobile app

People joke that their devices are listening to them because they'll be talking or thinking about something and suddenly find an advertisement at their fingertips. Well, that isn't exactly by chance.

Whenever we look for anything online, we grand websites and apps certain permissions to allow cookies to track our activity and this is why we often "suddenly" find targeted advertisements right in front of our faces.

You probably haven't ever considered selling your personal data, but if someone were to approach you and ask you what amount they could offer you in order for you to hand over all of your personal data, how much would you say? Thousands? Millions?

Shockingly, New Yorkers would be winning to turn over their personal information for a pretty lowball amount.

CouponBirds conducted a survey and asked people how much they would be, hypothetically, willing to sell their online shopping data. People in Colorado would charge the most at $2,820.67. People in Tennessee would be willing to sell their information for the least amount - $623.04.

So, where do New Yorkers stand? The average New Yorker says they would be willing to hand over their personal information for only $1,357.71 (compared to a national average of $1,452.25).

On another note, we're a nosy bunch. Three in four people (70 percent) said that if they could, they would be interested in accessing or buying the social media data belonging to others. Over a third of people (35 percent) said they would love to get their hands on the social media data of their ex-partner while only one in five people said they would purchase the data of their current partner.

Protecting Your Child's Privacy and Identity - Tips for Parents Under New York State’s Education Law, if you are a parent of a child in the New York State schools, you have rights regarding the privacy and security of your child’s personal information and data. Here are some ways that you can protect your child.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.