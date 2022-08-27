Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information,
The most commonly reported major contributors to divorce were lack of commitment, infidelity, and conflict/arguing. The most common 'final straw' reasons were infidelity, domestic violence, and substance use. More participants blamed their partners than blamed themselves for the divorce.
According to the most recent data from New York State (2019) these 10 counties had the most divorces,
10. Monroe County - 653 Divorces
9. Onondaga County - 1,335 Divorces
8. Nassau County - 1,537 Divorces
7. Erie County - 1,551 Divorces
6. Westchester County - 2,022 Divorces
5. Suffolk County - 2,227 Divorces
4. Queens County - 3,206 Divorces
3. Bronx County - 3,410 Divorces
2. Kings County - 3,981 Divorces
1. New York County - 5,930 Divorces
If you are married and it's just not working, New York has 7 grounds for divorce.