Grinch Steals Christmas in One NY Town! Orders Whoville Be Taken Down
The Grinch has stolen a Christmas tradition in one Upstate New York town. Whoville in the Harbor won't be coming back around.
Whoville is no more in an old Sackets town
The annual event has been ordered taken down
It's all thanks to the Dr. Suess Estate
That has put an end to Whoville's fate
No more Grinch or Cindy Lou Who
Say goodbye to the entire crew
But Christmas will still come this year
A new event will spread holiday cheer
Cease & Desist
The small Upstate New York town has been ordered to put an end to the annual Whoville in the Harbor tradition after receiving a cease and desist letter from the estate of Dr. Seuss.
“We were disappointed to hear from Dr. Seuss’ estate that they didn’t want us to do it anymore,” Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex Morgia told WWNY.
Wonderland in the Harbor
The Christmas celebration will still continue this year despite the legal setbacks. Sackets Harbor will go from Whoville to Wonderland in the Harbor.“We’re going to bring all of the magic, creativity, interacting games and family time at Whoville. It’s going to be at Wonderland in the Harbor,” said the event co-chair, Tracey Blair.
The fantasy-filled trip through the looking glass will be held a little earlier this year too to avoid the colder temperatures. The event will be held Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20. You can get all the details when they become available on Facebook.