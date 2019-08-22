Corn Maze Honors Fort Drum Soldiers at Upstate New York Farm

An upstate New York farm is honoring Fort Drum soldiers in their field this Fall.

A 10th Mountain corn maze at Old McDonald's Farm in Sackets Harbor, New York will be open in September. "This maze is our way to say thank you to our heroes of Ft. Drum and your families," the farm shared on Facebook.

The maze was planted using precision technology and GPS so rows automatically shut off to make the design. Don't worry about getting from one part of the maze to the other. "We plan to cut the connections to make it all work."

Photo by Old McDonald's Farm

The corn maze will be open September 7th and is included with your admission to Old McDonald’s Farm where you can visit with over 200 farm animals, take a Wizard of Oz themed hayride and tour the pumpkin patch. "We look forward to everyone enjoying this piece of art in nature."

Old McDonald's Farm is at 14369 County Route 145 in Sackets Harbor, New York. Learn more at Oldmcdonaldsfarm.com.