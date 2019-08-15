Portion Of Whitesboro Street Closed Thursday To Friday

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for motorists in the City of Utica.

From Thursday, August 15th at 7:00 a.m. to Friday, August 16th a portion of Whitesboro Street between Broadway and Charles Street will be closed to through traffic for restoration work.

You are reminded to drive carefully in work zones and remember that all fines are doubld for speeding through a work zone.

The NYSDOT is thanking everyone in advance for their patience through this process.