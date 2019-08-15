Love Letter To The Red Head With Tattoos At Burger King

Looking for love? Look no further than Utica's CraigsList. This missed connection is for a local Burger King employee.

This Missed Connection is for a woman who works at Burger King on Route 12 at the Tops Plaza in Boonville:

Topps plaza burger king red head (Rt 12 topps plaze) hide this posting You are the red head with tattoos at burger king. Dam you are a sexy lady please get back to me. you only work am.we have chatted in the drive thru. Tell me the color of my truck or where im working. I'd live to take you out sometime"

Now, I'm not going to tell someone they didn't find love, but maybe the employee was just trying to be nice?