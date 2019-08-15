Frankfort Multifamily House Fire Displaces Nine

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has had a busy week.

Volunteers came to the aid of nine people displaced Wednesday following a multifamily house fire on Second Avenue in Frankfort.

Among the nine people were four adults and five children. The children range in age from 1-year-old to 5-years-old.

Residents were provided with comfort kits and emotional support and the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the Red Cross will continue to be available on the road to recovery.