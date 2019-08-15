Frankfort Multifamily House Fire Displaces Nine

Gord Horne/ThinkStock

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has had a busy week.

Volunteers came to the aid of nine people displaced Wednesday following a multifamily house fire on Second Avenue in Frankfort.

Among the nine people were four adults and five children. The children range in age from 1-year-old to 5-years-old.

Residents were provided with comfort kits and emotional support and the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the Red Cross will continue to be available on the road to recovery.

WIBX 950 Source: Frankfort Multifamily House Fire Displaces Nine
Filed Under: fire, frankfort
Categories: Utica-Rome News
