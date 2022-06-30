Rome Police Looking For Help In Arson Investigation

The Rome Police Department is looking for help from the public regarding an arson that took place earlier this month.

Police say the incident took place on June 11 at around 3:40AM near the 700 building of Liberty Gardens on North Levitt Street.

They say a man threw a homemade “Molotov Cocktail” at one of the apartments in the 700 building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rome PD at (315) 339-7780.

