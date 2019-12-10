White Castle has issued a voluntary recall of multiple products for possible listeria contamination.

White Castle owns more than 375 restaurants in 13 states and sells many of its frozen mini burgers in retail stores nationwide, including 7-Eleven, Aldi, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Rite Aid, Walmart, and more.

Several varieties of frozen six-pack cheeseburgers, frozen six-pack hamburgers, frozen six-pack pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16-pack cheeseburgers, have been recalled due to Listera concerns.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Products on shelves at certain retailers will be impacted, the FDA said. The products removed have a best by date of August 4, 2020, to August 17, 2020, and products with dates before and after are not subject to the recall.

Public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with the White Castle products, the FDA said.