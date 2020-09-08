Prop Bets To Prepare You For The 2020 NFL Season

In the now-famous words of Michael Jordan, I have a "Competition Problem". So the fact that the NFL kicks off this Thursday has me chomping at the bit to make some wagers. Not sure when Rivers Casino and Sportsbook will be open but for fun here's a whole bunch of Prop bets to give an idea of what the oddsmakers think your favorite teams and players might do this season.

First quarterback to be benched during 2020 regular season

Dwayne Haskins +150

Ryan Fitzpatrick +225

Mitch Trubisky +250

Sam Darnold +500

Tyrod Taylor +500

Cam Newton +700

Gardner Minshew +800

Philip Rivers +1400

Aaron Rodgers +2500

Which second-year quarterback will win more games?

Daniel Jones +150

Kyler Murray +200

Drew Lock +300

Dwayne Haskins +500

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick be benched during regular season?

Yes -900

No +500

How many starts will Tua Tagovailoa make?

Over 8.5

Under 8.5

Will Dwayne Haskins be benched during regular season?

Yes -400

No +250

How many starts will Alex Smith make?

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

Will Mitch Trubisky be benched during regular season?

Yes -140

No +100

How many starts will Nick Foles make?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Will Tyrod Taylor be benched during regular season?

Yes -130

No -110

How many starts will Justin Herbert make?

Over 6.5

Under 6.5

Will Cam Newton be benched during regular season?

Yes -130

No -110

How many starts will Jarrett Stidham make?

Over 3.5

Under 3.5

How many interceptions will Cam Newton throw in Week 1?

Over 1

Under 1

Will Derek Carr be benched during regular season?

Yes -150

No +110

How many starts will Marcus Mariota make?

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

Will Aaron Rodgers be Packers starting QB in Week 1 of 2021 season?

Yes -300

No +240

Will Derek Carr be Raiders starting QB in Week 1 of 2021 season?

Yes +110

No -140

Will Gardner Minshew be Jaguars starting QB in Week 1 of 2021 season?

Yes +110

No -140

Will Philip Rivers be Colts starting QB in Week 1 of 2021 season?

Yes -140

No +110

Will Tom Brady retire after the 2020 season?

Yes +200

No -300

Will Drew Brees retire after the 2020 season?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Bill Belichick be Patriots head coach Week 1 of 2021 season?

Yes -250

No +200

Will Ben Roethlisberger miss a full game due to injury?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Carson Wentz miss a full game due to injury?

Yes -140

No +100

Will Cam Newton miss a full game due to injury?

Yes +100

No -140

Will Kyler Murray miss a full game due to injury?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Lamar Jackson miss a full game due to injury?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Rob Gronkowski miss a full game due to injury?

Yes -150

No +110

How many games will Rob Gronkowski miss?

Over 3.5

Under 3.5

How many games will J.J. Watt miss?

Over 4.5

Under 4.5

How many games will Todd Gurley miss?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Will Christian McCaffrey have 1,000+ yards in both rushing and receiving?

Yes +375

No -500

Will Frank Gore rush for more than 500 yards?

Yes -160

No +130

Will Antonio Brown play in any games during regular season?

Yes +110

No -150

How many players will be suspended during the regular season?

Over 12.5

Under 12.5

How many NFL players will be arrested during the regular season?

Over 6.5

Under 6.5

Which city's teams will have more combined regular season wins?

Los Angeles (Chargers, Rams) -250

New York (Jets, Giants) +170

Will all division winners win at least 9 games?

Yes -200

No +150

Most wins for a team during regular season

Over 13.5

Under 13.5

Most losses for a team during regular season

Over 13.5

Under 13.5

Largest margin of victory in Week 1

Over 37.5

Under 37.5

Will any team score more than 40 points in Week 1?

Yes +170

No -250

Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag.