Prop Bets To Prepare You For The 2020 NFL Season
In the now-famous words of Michael Jordan, I have a "Competition Problem". So the fact that the NFL kicks off this Thursday has me chomping at the bit to make some wagers. Not sure when Rivers Casino and Sportsbook will be open but for fun here's a whole bunch of Prop bets to give an idea of what the oddsmakers think your favorite teams and players might do this season.
First quarterback to be benched during 2020 regular season
Dwayne Haskins +150
Ryan Fitzpatrick +225
Mitch Trubisky +250
Sam Darnold +500
Tyrod Taylor +500
Cam Newton +700
Gardner Minshew +800
Philip Rivers +1400
Aaron Rodgers +2500
Which second-year quarterback will win more games?
Daniel Jones +150
Kyler Murray +200
Drew Lock +300
Dwayne Haskins +500
Will Ryan Fitzpatrick be benched during regular season?
Yes -900
No +500
How many starts will Tua Tagovailoa make?
Over 8.5
Under 8.5
Will Dwayne Haskins be benched during regular season?
Yes -400
No +250
How many starts will Alex Smith make?
Over 2.5
Under 2.5
Will Mitch Trubisky be benched during regular season?
Yes -140
No +100
How many starts will Nick Foles make?
Over 1.5
Under 1.5
Will Tyrod Taylor be benched during regular season?
Yes -130
No -110
How many starts will Justin Herbert make?
Over 6.5
Under 6.5
Will Cam Newton be benched during regular season?
Yes -130
No -110
How many starts will Jarrett Stidham make?
Over 3.5
Under 3.5
How many interceptions will Cam Newton throw in Week 1?
Over 1
Under 1
Will Derek Carr be benched during regular season?
Yes -150
No +110
How many starts will Marcus Mariota make?
Over 2.5
Under 2.5
Will Aaron Rodgers be Packers starting QB in Week 1 of 2021 season?
Yes -300
No +240
Will Derek Carr be Raiders starting QB in Week 1 of 2021 season?
Yes +110
No -140
Will Gardner Minshew be Jaguars starting QB in Week 1 of 2021 season?
Yes +110
No -140
Will Philip Rivers be Colts starting QB in Week 1 of 2021 season?
Yes -140
No +110
Will Tom Brady retire after the 2020 season?
Yes +200
No -300
Will Drew Brees retire after the 2020 season?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Bill Belichick be Patriots head coach Week 1 of 2021 season?
Yes -250
No +200
Will Ben Roethlisberger miss a full game due to injury?
Yes -120
No -120
Will Carson Wentz miss a full game due to injury?
Yes -140
No +100
Will Cam Newton miss a full game due to injury?
Yes +100
No -140
Will Kyler Murray miss a full game due to injury?
Yes -120
No -120
Will Lamar Jackson miss a full game due to injury?
Yes -120
No -120
Will Rob Gronkowski miss a full game due to injury?
Yes -150
No +110
How many games will Rob Gronkowski miss?
Over 3.5
Under 3.5
How many games will J.J. Watt miss?
Over 4.5
Under 4.5
How many games will Todd Gurley miss?
Over 1.5
Under 1.5
Will Christian McCaffrey have 1,000+ yards in both rushing and receiving?
Yes +375
No -500
Will Frank Gore rush for more than 500 yards?
Yes -160
No +130
Will Antonio Brown play in any games during regular season?
Yes +110
No -150
How many players will be suspended during the regular season?
Over 12.5
Under 12.5
How many NFL players will be arrested during the regular season?
Over 6.5
Under 6.5
Which city's teams will have more combined regular season wins?
Los Angeles (Chargers, Rams) -250
New York (Jets, Giants) +170
Will all division winners win at least 9 games?
Yes -200
No +150
Most wins for a team during regular season
Over 13.5
Under 13.5
Most losses for a team during regular season
Over 13.5
Under 13.5
Largest margin of victory in Week 1
Over 37.5
Under 37.5
Will any team score more than 40 points in Week 1?
Yes +170
No -250
Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag.