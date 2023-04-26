Which New York State Brewery Has the Most Untappd Check-Ins?

If you're a craft beer lover, you're probably pretty familiar with the beer-ranking smartphone app known as Untappd, but just in case you've been living under a rock, here it is in a nutshell:

Untappd connects beer enthusiasts from across the globe by displaying publicly all the different types of beers they've tried. Users "check in" with whatever beer they're consuming at the moment, and their friends can see where they were and what they thought of it. The app is also helpful in tracking down hard-to-find beers that are in high demand, with up-to-the-minute info on shelf stock. Users can also earn "badges" through the app by checking in frequently and showing an affinity for a particular style, like the "Hopped Up" badge that IPA fans can earn.

NEW YORK STATE USES UNTAPPD... A LOT

According to the official Untappd website, New York is second only to California in the number of total check-ins, with 3.9 million in 2022. With so many great breweries spread out over our state, that shouldn't come as a total surprise.

But which brewery specifically can boast the most total check-ins?

OTHER HALF BREWING CO. • BROOKLYN, NY

Brooklyn's Other Half Brewing Co. had the most five-star check-ins in New York State, and the fourth-most five-star check-ins overall.

In addition to its New York City locations, Other Half has satellite locations in Buffalo, the Finger Lakes, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

It's important to keep in mind that this data doesn't say Other Half is "the best" brewery in New York, or even the "the most favorite," just that it was the most "checked in." So you can take that info for what you will.

You can learn more about Other Half Brewing Co. at their official website.

