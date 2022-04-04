This Was The Most Checked-In Beer in New York State on Untappd

If you're a craft beer lover, you're probably pretty familiar with the beer-ranking smartphone app known as Untappd, but just in case you've been living under a rock, here it is in a nutshell:

Untappd connects beer enthusiasts from across the globe by displaying publicly all the different types of beers they've tried. Users "check in" with whatever beer they're consuming at the moment and their friends can see where they were and what they thought of it. The app is also helpful in tracking down hard-to-find beers that are in high demand, with up-to-the-minute info on stock. Users can also earn "badges" through the app by checking in frequently and showing an affinity for a particular style, like the "Hopped Up" badge for IPA fans.

Untappd recently released data showing what the most "checked in" beer was in each of the 50 states.

So what beer in New York topped the list, with the most check-ins?

JUICE BOMB - SLOOP BREWING CO.

New Yorkers apparently love their hops-- Sloop Brewing Co. in Fishkill won bragging rights, as their Juice Bomb IPA was the most checked-in beer in New York State.

The low bitterness and late hopping showcase the citrusy, juicy notes of American hops. A blast of tropical aroma is followed by a resiny and balanced flavor. Juice bomb features all the aspects and nuances of full hop flavor — not just bitterness. An IPA for real hop lovers.

It's important to keep in mind that this study doesn't say that it's "the best" beer in New York, or even the "the most favorite," just that it was the most "checked in."

Below is the full list of checked in beers for each state:

Alabama Blood Orange Berliner-Weisse – Goat Island Brewing Alaska Solstice IPA – 49th State Brewing Company Arizona Tower Station IPA – Mother Road Brewing Company Arkansas Lil’ Wheezy | IPA – Lost Forty Brewing California Pliny the Elder – Russian River Brewing Company Colorado Juice Drop – Breckenridge Brewery Connecticut Headway IPA – Counter Weight Brewing Co. Delaware Hazy-O! – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Florida Jai Alai – Cigar City Brewing Georgia Tropicália – Creature Comforts Brewing Company Hawaii Big Swell IPA – Maui Brewing Company Idaho Project X: Conditioned Reflex – Mother Earth Brewing Company Illinois Anti-Hero – Revolution Brewing Company Indiana Zombie Dust – 3 Floyds Brewing Iowa Ferrari Backpack – Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. Kansas Tropic Slam – Boulevard Brewing Co. Kentucky West Sixth IPA – West Sixth Brewing Louisiana Jucifer – Gnarly Barley Brewing Maine The Substance – Bissell Brothers Brewing Company Maryland Loose Cannon – Heavy Seas Beer Massachusetts Samuel Adams OctoberFest – Boston Beer Company Michigan Oberon Ale – Bell’s Brewery Minnesota Furious – Surly Brewing Company Mississippi Ghost In The Machine – Parish Brewing Co. Missouri Beer : Barrel : Time (2021) – Side Project Brewing Montana Cold Smoke® – KettleHouse Brewing Company Nebraska Fairy Nectar IPA – Kros Strain Brewing Nevada Atomic Duck – Able Baker Brewing Company New Hampshire IPA – Stoneface Brewing Company New Jersey Head High – Kane Brewing Company New Mexico 7K IPA – Santa Fe Brewing Company New York Juice Bomb – Sloop Brewing Co. North Carolina Pernicious – Wicked Weed Brewing North Dakota CHONK ‘Merica Cake – Drekker Brewing Company Ohio Christmas Ale – Great Lakes Brewing Company Oklahoma Everything Rhymes With Orange – Roughtail Brewing Company Oregon 3-Way IPA (2021) – Fort George Brewery Pennsylvania Mad Elf – Tröegs Independent Brewing Rhode Island Rise – Whalers Brewing Company South Carolina Pernicious – Wicked Weed Brewing South Dakota 11th Hour IPA – Crow Peak Brewing Company Tennessee Homestyle – Bearded Iris Brewing Texas Traditional Lager – Yuengling Brewery Utah Juicy New England Style Sessions IPA – Squatters Craft Beers Vermont Heady Topper – The Alchemist Virginia Zombie Dust – 3 Floyds Brewing Washington Bodhizafa – Georgetown Brewing Company West Virginia Stone Buenaveza Salt And Lime Lager – Stone Brewing Wisconsin Spotted Cow – New Glarus Brewing Company Wyoming Earned It – Snake River Brewing

