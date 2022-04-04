This Was The Most Checked-In Beer in New York State on Untappd
If you're a craft beer lover, you're probably pretty familiar with the beer-ranking smartphone app known as Untappd, but just in case you've been living under a rock, here it is in a nutshell:
Untappd connects beer enthusiasts from across the globe by displaying publicly all the different types of beers they've tried. Users "check in" with whatever beer they're consuming at the moment and their friends can see where they were and what they thought of it. The app is also helpful in tracking down hard-to-find beers that are in high demand, with up-to-the-minute info on stock. Users can also earn "badges" through the app by checking in frequently and showing an affinity for a particular style, like the "Hopped Up" badge for IPA fans.
Untappd recently released data showing what the most "checked in" beer was in each of the 50 states.
So what beer in New York topped the list, with the most check-ins?
JUICE BOMB - SLOOP BREWING CO.
New Yorkers apparently love their hops-- Sloop Brewing Co. in Fishkill won bragging rights, as their Juice Bomb IPA was the most checked-in beer in New York State.
The low bitterness and late hopping showcase the citrusy, juicy notes of American hops. A blast of tropical aroma is followed by a resiny and balanced flavor. Juice bomb features all the aspects and nuances of full hop flavor — not just bitterness. An IPA for real hop lovers.
It's important to keep in mind that this study doesn't say that it's "the best" beer in New York, or even the "the most favorite," just that it was the most "checked in."
Below is the full list of checked in beers for each state:
|Alabama
|Blood Orange Berliner-Weisse – Goat Island Brewing
|Alaska
|Solstice IPA – 49th State Brewing Company
|Arizona
|Tower Station IPA – Mother Road Brewing Company
|Arkansas
|Lil’ Wheezy | IPA – Lost Forty Brewing
|California
|Pliny the Elder – Russian River Brewing Company
|Colorado
|Juice Drop – Breckenridge Brewery
|Connecticut
|Headway IPA – Counter Weight Brewing Co.
|Delaware
|Hazy-O! – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
|Florida
|Jai Alai – Cigar City Brewing
|Georgia
|Tropicália – Creature Comforts Brewing Company
|Hawaii
|Big Swell IPA – Maui Brewing Company
|Idaho
|Project X: Conditioned Reflex – Mother Earth Brewing Company
|Illinois
|Anti-Hero – Revolution Brewing Company
|Indiana
|Zombie Dust – 3 Floyds Brewing
|Iowa
|Ferrari Backpack – Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
|Kansas
|Tropic Slam – Boulevard Brewing Co.
|Kentucky
|West Sixth IPA – West Sixth Brewing
|Louisiana
|Jucifer – Gnarly Barley Brewing
|Maine
|The Substance – Bissell Brothers Brewing Company
|Maryland
|Loose Cannon – Heavy Seas Beer
|Massachusetts
|Samuel Adams OctoberFest – Boston Beer Company
|Michigan
|Oberon Ale – Bell’s Brewery
|Minnesota
|Furious – Surly Brewing Company
|Mississippi
|Ghost In The Machine – Parish Brewing Co.
|Missouri
|Beer : Barrel : Time (2021) – Side Project Brewing
|Montana
|Cold Smoke® – KettleHouse Brewing Company
|Nebraska
|Fairy Nectar IPA – Kros Strain Brewing
|Nevada
|Atomic Duck – Able Baker Brewing Company
|New Hampshire
|IPA – Stoneface Brewing Company
|New Jersey
|Head High – Kane Brewing Company
|New Mexico
|7K IPA – Santa Fe Brewing Company
|New York
|Juice Bomb – Sloop Brewing Co.
|North Carolina
|Pernicious – Wicked Weed Brewing
|North Dakota
|CHONK ‘Merica Cake – Drekker Brewing Company
|Ohio
|Christmas Ale – Great Lakes Brewing Company
|Oklahoma
|Everything Rhymes With Orange – Roughtail Brewing Company
|Oregon
|3-Way IPA (2021) – Fort George Brewery
|Pennsylvania
|Mad Elf – Tröegs Independent Brewing
|Rhode Island
|Rise – Whalers Brewing Company
|South Carolina
|Pernicious – Wicked Weed Brewing
|South Dakota
|11th Hour IPA – Crow Peak Brewing Company
|Tennessee
|Homestyle – Bearded Iris Brewing
|Texas
|Traditional Lager – Yuengling Brewery
|Utah
|Juicy New England Style Sessions IPA – Squatters Craft Beers
|Vermont
|Heady Topper – The Alchemist
|Virginia
|Zombie Dust – 3 Floyds Brewing
|Washington
|Bodhizafa – Georgetown Brewing Company
|West Virginia
|Stone Buenaveza Salt And Lime Lager – Stone Brewing
|Wisconsin
|Spotted Cow – New Glarus Brewing Company
|Wyoming
|Earned It – Snake River Brewing