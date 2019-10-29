World Series Flashers Banned For Life – Video
So picture this, millions of people watching the world series at home and thousands in attendance and your the pitcher just trying to get a strike but in your eye sight you see to models flash you rite before you go to pitch.
I for one would't mind but it seems the security at the ball park did. Judge free zone the women claim they did it for breast cancer awareness either way I think banning them for life is a bit much.
Check out the whole ordeal below seeing how the women taped the whole experience.