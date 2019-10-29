Girl Crashes Car Dressed as ‘Carrie’, Terrifies First Responders

A car accident was probably scarier for the first responders rather than the victim, all because of a Halloween costume.

Sidney Wolfe, a 20-year-old student at Marshall University in West Virginia, was dressed in full 'Carrie' costume - the blood-spattered main character of the Stephen King novel - when she hit a deer.

Sidney was actually on her way from participating in a haunted house in Kentucky when the accident happened. Her car was totaled, while Sidney only sustained a minor injury to her leg in the incident. However, the scene looked totally different to the first responders as they arrived on the scene.

Sidney says "I was promoting 'Carrie the Musical' at a haunted house. It ended at 1am, but I was too tired to shower and remove my makeup."

She goes on to explain "They thought I was dead." When it became clear Sidney looked a lot worse than she actually was, one paramedic told her "this is the first time anything like this has happened in a Halloween costume, but I gotta admit, your costume is really good."