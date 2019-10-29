Adirondack Town Named One of 40 Best In US

An Adirondack town has bis among the 40 best in the country with 10,000 or fewer residents.

Here in in the Capital Region, we know Lake Placid is absolutely stunning. So it is no surprise that this Adirondack gem was ranked by Far and Wide as the one of the 40 best towns in the United States with 10,000 or fewer residents. They actually rank the cities from smallest to largest population, and Lake Placid lands at #15 on the list. Making the top 40 was based on not only a 10,000 population cap, but also on having great landscapes and just a great family oriented vibe.

Lake Placid definitely checks off all these boxes, and Far and Wide of course mentions the great winter sports scene in Placid as well as being just a beautiful spot to visit during any season as reasons why our Adirondack town made the list.

If you are looking for some great towns to visit, a bunch of other Northeast towns made the top 40 including:

Ellicottville in Western New York

Stowe, Vermont

Meredith, New Hampshire

Bar Harbor, Maine

Provincetown, Massachusetts (Cape Cod)

You can see Far and Wide's full list of their top 40 small towns here.