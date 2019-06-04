Where To Get Free Donuts in CNY on National Donut Day
Donuts are so delicious, they earned their very own day. National Donut Day is June 7th this year - and there are free donuts to be had!
National Donut Day was established to celebrate the most versatile snack on the planet: the donut. It's a dessert, it's breakfast, it's a late night snack, and it comes in an infinite variety of flavors and varieties.
So what are American's favorite donuts?
- Glazed – 36%
- Boston cream – 23%
- Jelly-filled – 15%
- Sprinkles – 10%
- Powdered – 9%
- Twist – 8%
Dunkin' Donuts is offering a FREE classic donut with the purchase of a beverage at any of their Dunkin' locations.
Some classic donut favorites at Dunkin' are:
- Glazed
- Strawberry Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles
- Chocolate Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles
- Vanilla Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles
- Glazed Chocolate Cake
- Boston Kreme
- Jelly
- Old Fashioned
Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut to anyone who shows up on National Donut Day - no purchase necessary.