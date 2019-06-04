Where To Get Free Donuts in CNY on National Donut Day

Donuts are so delicious, they earned their very own day. National Donut Day is June 7th this year - and there are free donuts to be had!

National Donut Day was established to celebrate the most versatile snack on the planet: the donut. It's a dessert, it's breakfast, it's a late night snack, and it comes in an infinite variety of flavors and varieties.

So what are American's favorite donuts?

Glazed – 36%

Boston cream – 23%

Jelly-filled – 15%

Sprinkles – 10%

Powdered – 9%

Twist – 8%

Dunkin' Donuts is offering a FREE classic donut with the purchase of a beverage at any of their Dunkin' locations.

Some classic donut favorites at Dunkin' are:

- Glazed

- Strawberry Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles

- Chocolate Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles

- Vanilla Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles

- Glazed Chocolate Cake

- Boston Kreme

- Jelly

- Old Fashioned

Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut to anyone who shows up on National Donut Day - no purchase necessary.