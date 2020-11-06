Dunkin’ Donuts Makes Huge Donation to Veteran’s Outreach Center

Dunkin' Donuts has made a huge donation to an amazing local organization located in the City of Utica. The donation was meant to serve those who have served.

Dunkin' announced Thursday a donation of 400 pounds of coffee and nearly $5,500 in gift cards to the Veteran's Outreach Center in Utica. The donation of coffee and cards are intended to be distributed to those veterans in need, especially going into the colder weather season.

The donation comes a few days ahead of Veterans Day on November 11th, on which any veteran or active military member will receive a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary. Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland says, "As we look ahead to Veterans Day, we must reflect on the sacrifices these brave men and women have made to serve our country." He went on to add, "We hope this donation can help our local veterans get their day started on the right foot. Dunkin’ is always happy to give back to the veterans in Utica and across the country."

The Veteran's Outreach Center mission is to feed and give shelter to homeless veterans in a six-county radius. The donations made by Dunkin will help in the distributing of nearly 1,800 baskets for the holiday season that the Outreach Center will provide.

Through the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, the company has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas. Under the program, each week the company sends a case of coffee to deployed troops based on recommendations from friends, family members or troops themselves. Since 2003 the company has distributed 240 pounds of coffee a week to active duty military members.