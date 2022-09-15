Let's just say I was more than a little perturbed when a sign went up in front of the Marcy Dunkin' saying they were closed for a remodel. How could they do this to me? Didn't they know I relied on them -- probably a little too much -- to get me through my work day?

attachment-IMG_6660 loading...

I probably spend enough money at the Marcy Dunkin' to cover the wages of two employees. It couldn't be more conveniently located, in between the radio station offices and my apartment. What was I supposed to do during this remodel? Make my own cold brew, like a cave man? Forget it!

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

But thankfully, the remodel was completed in just 2 1/2 weeks. I noticed the drive-thru getting some action on Tuesday, and I stopped inside the store this morning to see the difference.

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

It looks great! Somehow it looks bigger inside, even though there was no major structural changes to the building. The lobby is a lot more spacious.

attachment-IMG_6680 loading...

The signage and branding has also been changed to include the word "Marcy," which I thought was a nice touch. Makes it feel more like your neighborhood coffeehouse, even though it's a national chain.

The donuts display is now a part of the front counter, as opposed to sitting in the racks behind the cashiers.

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

There's also a convenient pick-up station for app orders and DoorDash.

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

Kudos to everyone involved for a quick and effective remodel! My borderline unhealthy caffeine consumption can now recommence!

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

