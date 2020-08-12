If your bright spot of 2020 includes pumpkin spice, and all sorts of fall foods, Dunkin' has your back here in Utica, Rome, and the Syracuse area.

Fox Business reports that Dunkin will be releasing their fall menu will new, and old favorites, nationwide on August 19th.

Dunkin' will be serving up new spins on its Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte (available hot or iced) and Chai Latte drinks, plus three new snacks: Stuffed Bagel Minis, Steak & Cheese Rollups and Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon."

Dunkin is calling their items the 2020 "Fulfilling Fall Favorites" menu. Here's a look at whats new and old:

NEW Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte: Spicing up the brand’s fall lineup is an exceptional seasonal sip worthy of even the most fanatical “fallower,” Dunkin’s new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte. Elevating PSL to another level of enjoyment, the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte – available hot or iced – combines rich, smooth espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar topping. NEW Chai Latte: Dunkin’s fall celebration includes a terrific new option for tea lovers, offering a sweetened chai tea blend with spices including cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg combined with milk. Pumpkin Flavored Coffees: The classic cup for fueling up in fall, Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate. Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats: Dunkin’s Apple Cider Donut features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar. For a bite-sized serving of seasonal sweetness, guests can also enjoy Apple Cider MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin: Fall isn’t complete without the classic treat of Dunkin’s Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats, along with Dunkin’s Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs. Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich: To help feed fall cravings, Dunkin’ is bringing back its Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, featuring five half-slices of maple sugar seasoned bacon, egg, and white cheddar cheese served on a warm, flaky croissant.

You can read the rest of the menu including the "Satisfying Snackin’ Selection" on Dunkin's website.

So starting August 19th 2020, fans will once again be able to enjoy the classic pumpkin flavoring

“This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone – from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin’.”"

Photo via Dunkin

