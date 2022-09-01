Where New York Ranks on ‘Hardest Working States’ List Should Embarrass Us

Are New Yorkers really that lazy?

A new study released by WalletHub looked at 2022's "Hardest-Working States in America." On a whole, Americans are pretty hard workers. They work an average of 1,791 hours per year, which averages just under 34.5 hours per week. Compare that to Germans, who work (on average) under 30 hours per week. Still, Americans don't work as hard as Mexicans, who are the undisputed champions at over 40 hours per week.

AMERICANS WORK HARD EVEN WHEN WE SHOULDN'T

It would be inaccurate and false to classify Americans as lazy. We work even when we don't have to. The WalletHub article reported that we forfeited an average of 4.6 paid days off in 2021. And we wonder why we always feel so burned out?

So nobody is claiming Americans are lazy. Buuutttt, those working hour metrics stated above can be broken down further by state. And when you look at where New York ranks, it's pretty embarrassing. Here's what WalletHub said:

To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators. They range from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

So where does New York rank?

48 OUT OF 50

The study took into consideration average work hours, idle youth rate, average leisure time spent per day, and annual volunteer hours per resident. And according to the metrics, only Rhode Island (49) and New Mexico (50) work less hard than New Yorkers. Topping the list is North Dakota, with Alaska and Nebraska right behind them.

I'll admit this is surprising to me. I know PLENTY of New Yorkers who ROUTINELY work more than 40 hours a week (myself included). So what do you think, does New York belong at #48 on the list?

Overall Rank* State Total Score Direct Work Factors Indirect Work Factors 1 North Dakota 67.80 1 46 2 Alaska 67.44 2 4 3 Nebraska 62.43 3 10 4 South Dakota 60.47 4 21 5 Texas 57.91 5 33 6 Virginia 55.30 10 8 7 Oklahoma 54.68 8 37 8 Kansas 54.33 7 44 9 New Hampshire 53.98 12 9 10 Wyoming 53.42 6 50 11 Georgia 52.45 9 40 12 Colorado 51.81 13 17 13 Tennessee 50.92 11 38 14 Maryland 50.84 21 2 15 Hawaii 50.54 20 13 16 Utah 50.22 28 1 17 Indiana 49.87 18 18 18 Minnesota 49.34 23 7 19 Alabama 48.48 15 41 20 Arkansas 48.38 14 43 21 Louisiana 48.36 17 36 22 Iowa 48.14 19 28 23 Mississippi 46.93 16 49 24 Wisconsin 46.88 29 5 25 Idaho 46.33 25 20 26 Vermont 46.13 30 11 27 North Carolina 45.95 24 26 28 South Carolina 45.40 22 45 29 Missouri 44.86 26 27 30 Maine 44.64 35 3 31 Montana 44.40 32 15 32 Kentucky 43.80 27 30 33 Arizona 43.58 33 22 34 Washington 43.00 36 14 35 Florida 40.94 31 48 36 Delaware 40.84 34 29 37 Nevada 38.64 37 34 38 Pennsylvania 38.44 42 12 39 Illinois 37.79 38 32 40 California 37.42 39 35 41 Oregon 37.28 46 6 42 Ohio 36.90 40 24 43 New Jersey 36.54 41 25 44 Massachusetts 36.47 44 19 45 Connecticut 34.77 48 16 46 West Virginia 34.24 43 42 47 Michigan 33.05 45 39 48 New York 32.51 50 23 49 Rhode Island 32.30 49 31 50 New Mexico 31.26 47 47

25 Lowest Paying Jobs In The Utica/Rome New York Area and What They Pay Depending on your current employment goals, these may be jobs to avoid in the Utica and Rome area of New York State. They are in order from the highest paying of the group, to the absolute lowest.

11 Companies That Hire Felons in New York Everyone deserves a second chance. Here are companies