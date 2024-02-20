One Upstate New York City Ranked Among Laziest in the Nation
Are Upstate New Yorkers really that lazy?
A new study released by WalletHub looked at 2024's "Hardest-Working Cities in America." And the bad news is, one Upstate New York City was nearly dead last, meaning it's one of the laziest in the nation.
On a whole, though, it's worth mentioning that Americans are pretty hard workers compared to other nations. The report says Americans work an average of 1,811 hours per year, which outpaces Japan by 204 hours, the U.K. by 279 hours, and Germany by 470 hours. No wonder we're so depressed!
Hard work is one of the main reasons why America has become so successful, but it can also lead to negative consequences if it crosses into overwork territory. In other words, even though people in the hardest-working cities are the backbone of our economy, they shouldn't forget to take the occasional break for their mental and physical health.
BUT NOT ALL CITIES WORK AS HARD
Despite America's overall productivity, WalletHub was still able to assess the difference in work ethic over 116 major U.S. cities using 11 different metrics. And the resulting scores means that one Upstate New York city should be a little embarrassed.
#114 out of #116 • Buffalo, New York
Buffalo, the second largest city in New York state, needs to get off the couch and do something, apparently. With an overall score of just 39.22, the only two cities to score lower were Detroit, Michigan and Burlington, Vermont.
Check out the full ranking below, and let us know-- do you think Buffalo deserves its spot?
Hardest-Working Cities in the U.S.
|Overall Rank*
|City
|Total Score
|Direct Work Factors Rank
|Indirect Work Factors Rank
|1
|Washington, DC
|76.97
|4
|9
|2
|Irving, TX
|76.39
|1
|46
|3
|Cheyenne, WY
|76.15
|7
|27
|4
|Virginia Beach, VA
|75.79
|8
|11
|5
|Anchorage, AK
|75.55
|3
|85
|6
|Norfolk, VA
|75.27
|9
|14
|7
|Dallas, TX
|75.21
|5
|32
|8
|San Francisco, CA
|74.67
|6
|40
|9
|Denver, CO
|73.93
|12
|22
|10
|Austin, TX
|73.82
|2
|79
|11
|Sioux Falls, SD
|73.56
|11
|74
|12
|Corpus Christi, TX
|73.44
|10
|76
|13
|Plano, TX
|72.84
|14
|38
|14
|Fort Worth, TX
|72.14
|16
|30
|15
|Arlington, TX
|72.12
|15
|31
|16
|Chesapeake, VA
|71.85
|30
|7
|17
|Aurora, CO
|71.68
|24
|16
|18
|Laredo, TX
|70.98
|23
|62
|19
|Garland, TX
|70.90
|25
|21
|20
|Nashville, TN
|70.52
|13
|77
|21
|Manchester, NH
|70.24
|34
|35
|22
|Omaha, NE
|70.00
|36
|25
|23
|Raleigh, NC
|69.92
|29
|29
|24
|Charlotte, NC
|69.89
|33
|24
|25
|Chandler, AZ
|69.74
|20
|64
|26
|Scottsdale, AZ
|69.70
|17
|78
|27
|Houston, TX
|69.24
|26
|51
|28
|Gilbert, AZ
|68.75
|31
|50
|29
|Tampa, FL
|68.55
|19
|97
|30
|Boston, MA
|68.45
|49
|3
|31
|Fremont, CA
|68.22
|37
|33
|32
|Seattle, WA
|68.05
|51
|6
|33
|Atlanta, GA
|67.86
|32
|69
|34
|Portland, ME
|67.72
|40
|57
|35
|Colorado Springs, CO
|67.43
|52
|17
|36
|Oklahoma City, OK
|66.95
|22
|101
|37
|Indianapolis, IN
|66.91
|47
|18
|38
|St. Petersburg, FL
|66.78
|28
|100
|39
|Orlando, FL
|66.71
|21
|107
|40
|Jacksonville, FL
|66.42
|18
|109
|41
|Lubbock, TX
|66.40
|39
|98
|42
|Baltimore, MD
|66.38
|71
|2
|43
|San Antonio, TX
|66.14
|35
|86
|44
|Salt Lake City, UT
|66.02
|66
|5
|45
|Phoenix, AZ
|65.90
|41
|54
|46
|Durham, NC
|65.80
|43
|88
|47
|Fargo, ND
|65.52
|48
|63
|48
|Little Rock, AR
|65.32
|38
|115
|49
|Kansas City, MO
|65.25
|50
|41
|50
|San Jose, CA
|65.19
|42
|55
|51
|Miami, FL
|64.91
|27
|114
|52
|Oakland, CA
|64.67
|53
|42
|53
|Boise, ID
|64.18
|63
|48
|54
|Portland, OR
|64.17
|83
|1
|55
|El Paso, TX
|64.13
|64
|43
|56
|Jersey City, NJ
|63.89
|58
|37
|57
|Louisville, KY
|63.82
|57
|34
|58
|Honolulu, HI
|63.72
|46
|110
|59
|Tulsa, OK
|63.57
|45
|111
|60
|Billings, MT
|63.48
|62
|66
|61
|Minneapolis, MN
|62.77
|77
|13
|62
|Des Moines, IA
|62.75
|69
|67
|63
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|62.52
|54
|102
|64
|Wichita, KS
|62.36
|56
|105
|65
|Glendale, AZ
|62.34
|70
|47
|66
|Jackson, MS
|62.11
|60
|106
|67
|San Diego, CA
|61.95
|59
|80
|68
|Columbus, OH
|61.94
|65
|59
|69
|Irvine, CA
|61.62
|55
|89
|70
|Fort Wayne, IN
|61.56
|68
|93
|71
|Hialeah, FL
|61.44
|44
|112
|72
|Santa Ana, CA
|61.29
|61
|87
|73
|Lincoln, NE
|61.25
|82
|28
|74
|Mesa, AZ
|61.13
|72
|61
|75
|Long Beach, CA
|60.69
|74
|65
|76
|St. Louis, MO
|60.65
|81
|36
|77
|St. Paul, MN
|60.56
|85
|12
|78
|Anaheim, CA
|60.49
|73
|75
|79
|Reno, NV
|60.45
|75
|90
|80
|Los Angeles, CA
|60.14
|76
|60
|81
|Chula Vista, CA
|60.11
|78
|53
|82
|Winston-Salem, NC
|59.59
|79
|92
|83
|Henderson, NV
|59.19
|80
|71
|84
|Philadelphia, PA
|58.52
|98
|8
|85
|Birmingham, AL
|58.29
|67
|108
|86
|North Las Vegas, NV
|58.14
|84
|49
|87
|Chicago, IL
|57.71
|89
|39
|88
|Las Vegas, NV
|57.28
|88
|58
|89
|Cincinnati, OH
|57.23
|97
|20
|90
|Bakersfield, CA
|56.29
|93
|72
|91
|Albuquerque, NM
|56.16
|92
|84
|92
|Memphis, TN
|55.91
|91
|73
|93
|Riverside, CA
|55.36
|94
|68
|94
|New Orleans, LA
|55.26
|87
|96
|95
|Greensboro, NC
|55.08
|96
|94
|96
|Sacramento, CA
|54.96
|90
|95
|97
|Wilmington, DE
|54.60
|95
|81
|98
|Pittsburgh, PA
|54.41
|104
|19
|99
|New York, NY
|53.70
|101
|44
|100
|Baton Rouge, LA
|53.43
|100
|91
|101
|Madison, WI
|52.98
|99
|104
|102
|Milwaukee, WI
|52.85
|108
|10
|103
|Charleston, WV
|52.61
|86
|116
|104
|Stockton, CA
|52.28
|106
|15
|105
|Tucson, AZ
|51.94
|102
|99
|106
|Providence, RI
|51.60
|107
|26
|107
|San Bernardino, CA
|50.62
|105
|83
|108
|Columbia, SC
|50.33
|103
|113
|109
|Cleveland, OH
|50.00
|110
|23
|110
|Fresno, CA
|48.86
|109
|82
|111
|Bridgeport, CT
|48.31
|112
|4
|112
|Toledo, OH
|47.50
|111
|52
|113
|Newark, NJ
|43.19
|113
|45
|114
|Buffalo, NY
|39.22
|114
|103
|115
|Detroit, MI
|39.08
|115
|70
|116
|Burlington, VT
|34.43
|116
|56
