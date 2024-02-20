One Upstate New York City Ranked Among Laziest in the Nation

Are Upstate New Yorkers really that lazy?

A new study released by WalletHub looked at 2024's "Hardest-Working Cities in America." And the bad news is, one Upstate New York City was nearly dead last, meaning it's one of the laziest in the nation.

On a whole, though, it's worth mentioning that Americans are pretty hard workers compared to other nations. The report says Americans work an average of 1,811 hours per year, which outpaces Japan by 204 hours, the U.K. by 279 hours, and Germany by 470 hours. No wonder we're so depressed!

Hard work is one of the main reasons why America has become so successful, but it can also lead to negative consequences if it crosses into overwork territory. In other words, even though people in the hardest-working cities are the backbone of our economy, they shouldn't forget to take the occasional break for their mental and physical health.

BUT NOT ALL CITIES WORK AS HARD

Despite America's overall productivity, WalletHub was still able to assess the difference in work ethic over 116 major U.S. cities using 11 different metrics. And the resulting scores means that one Upstate New York city should be a little embarrassed.

#114 out of #116 • Buffalo, New York

Canva Canva loading...

Buffalo, the second largest city in New York state, needs to get off the couch and do something, apparently. With an overall score of just 39.22, the only two cities to score lower were Detroit, Michigan and Burlington, Vermont.

Check out the full ranking below, and let us know-- do you think Buffalo deserves its spot?

Overall Rank* City Total Score Direct Work Factors Rank Indirect Work Factors Rank 1 Washington, DC 76.97 4 9 2 Irving, TX 76.39 1 46 3 Cheyenne, WY 76.15 7 27 4 Virginia Beach, VA 75.79 8 11 5 Anchorage, AK 75.55 3 85 6 Norfolk, VA 75.27 9 14 7 Dallas, TX 75.21 5 32 8 San Francisco, CA 74.67 6 40 9 Denver, CO 73.93 12 22 10 Austin, TX 73.82 2 79 11 Sioux Falls, SD 73.56 11 74 12 Corpus Christi, TX 73.44 10 76 13 Plano, TX 72.84 14 38 14 Fort Worth, TX 72.14 16 30 15 Arlington, TX 72.12 15 31 16 Chesapeake, VA 71.85 30 7 17 Aurora, CO 71.68 24 16 18 Laredo, TX 70.98 23 62 19 Garland, TX 70.90 25 21 20 Nashville, TN 70.52 13 77 21 Manchester, NH 70.24 34 35 22 Omaha, NE 70.00 36 25 23 Raleigh, NC 69.92 29 29 24 Charlotte, NC 69.89 33 24 25 Chandler, AZ 69.74 20 64 26 Scottsdale, AZ 69.70 17 78 27 Houston, TX 69.24 26 51 28 Gilbert, AZ 68.75 31 50 29 Tampa, FL 68.55 19 97 30 Boston, MA 68.45 49 3 31 Fremont, CA 68.22 37 33 32 Seattle, WA 68.05 51 6 33 Atlanta, GA 67.86 32 69 34 Portland, ME 67.72 40 57 35 Colorado Springs, CO 67.43 52 17 36 Oklahoma City, OK 66.95 22 101 37 Indianapolis, IN 66.91 47 18 38 St. Petersburg, FL 66.78 28 100 39 Orlando, FL 66.71 21 107 40 Jacksonville, FL 66.42 18 109 41 Lubbock, TX 66.40 39 98 42 Baltimore, MD 66.38 71 2 43 San Antonio, TX 66.14 35 86 44 Salt Lake City, UT 66.02 66 5 45 Phoenix, AZ 65.90 41 54 46 Durham, NC 65.80 43 88 47 Fargo, ND 65.52 48 63 48 Little Rock, AR 65.32 38 115 49 Kansas City, MO 65.25 50 41 50 San Jose, CA 65.19 42 55 51 Miami, FL 64.91 27 114 52 Oakland, CA 64.67 53 42 53 Boise, ID 64.18 63 48 54 Portland, OR 64.17 83 1 55 El Paso, TX 64.13 64 43 56 Jersey City, NJ 63.89 58 37 57 Louisville, KY 63.82 57 34 58 Honolulu, HI 63.72 46 110 59 Tulsa, OK 63.57 45 111 60 Billings, MT 63.48 62 66 61 Minneapolis, MN 62.77 77 13 62 Des Moines, IA 62.75 69 67 63 Lexington-Fayette, KY 62.52 54 102 64 Wichita, KS 62.36 56 105 65 Glendale, AZ 62.34 70 47 66 Jackson, MS 62.11 60 106 67 San Diego, CA 61.95 59 80 68 Columbus, OH 61.94 65 59 69 Irvine, CA 61.62 55 89 70 Fort Wayne, IN 61.56 68 93 71 Hialeah, FL 61.44 44 112 72 Santa Ana, CA 61.29 61 87 73 Lincoln, NE 61.25 82 28 74 Mesa, AZ 61.13 72 61 75 Long Beach, CA 60.69 74 65 76 St. Louis, MO 60.65 81 36 77 St. Paul, MN 60.56 85 12 78 Anaheim, CA 60.49 73 75 79 Reno, NV 60.45 75 90 80 Los Angeles, CA 60.14 76 60 81 Chula Vista, CA 60.11 78 53 82 Winston-Salem, NC 59.59 79 92 83 Henderson, NV 59.19 80 71 84 Philadelphia, PA 58.52 98 8 85 Birmingham, AL 58.29 67 108 86 North Las Vegas, NV 58.14 84 49 87 Chicago, IL 57.71 89 39 88 Las Vegas, NV 57.28 88 58 89 Cincinnati, OH 57.23 97 20 90 Bakersfield, CA 56.29 93 72 91 Albuquerque, NM 56.16 92 84 92 Memphis, TN 55.91 91 73 93 Riverside, CA 55.36 94 68 94 New Orleans, LA 55.26 87 96 95 Greensboro, NC 55.08 96 94 96 Sacramento, CA 54.96 90 95 97 Wilmington, DE 54.60 95 81 98 Pittsburgh, PA 54.41 104 19 99 New York, NY 53.70 101 44 100 Baton Rouge, LA 53.43 100 91 101 Madison, WI 52.98 99 104 102 Milwaukee, WI 52.85 108 10 103 Charleston, WV 52.61 86 116 104 Stockton, CA 52.28 106 15 105 Tucson, AZ 51.94 102 99 106 Providence, RI 51.60 107 26 107 San Bernardino, CA 50.62 105 83 108 Columbia, SC 50.33 103 113 109 Cleveland, OH 50.00 110 23 110 Fresno, CA 48.86 109 82 111 Bridgeport, CT 48.31 112 4 112 Toledo, OH 47.50 111 52 113 Newark, NJ 43.19 113 45 114 Buffalo, NY 39.22 114 103 115 Detroit, MI 39.08 115 70 116 Burlington, VT 34.43 116 56

