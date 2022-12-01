Where Does New York Rank Among States with Most Deer Collisions?
If you've lived in Upstate New York for any significant amount of time, you know it's almost considered a right of passage to hit a deer with your car. It's going to happen. If not today, then tomorrow. A quick study of the carnage along any New York roadway will prove this.
So. Much. Death.
I'VE HIT FIVE DEER IN MY LIFETIME... FIVE!!!
I've hit and killed five deer over the course of my driving career. I'm kinda over it. It's not even fun anymore. I almost hit a sixth one the other day, which got me thinking... are the statistics disproportionately bad in New York state? Or is it just my unlucky ass?
APPARENTLY... IT'S JUST ME
According to an article from carinsurance.com, New York state ranks #32 out of 50 states for deer collision, with 1 in 124 odds of it happening. That supposedly means the likelihood is less than average... but I don't know if I buy it.
West Virginia leads the U.S. in deer collisions, with 1 in 37 odds. So I guess you can add that to the long, looooonnnng list of reasons you wouldn't want to move there.
And just in case you're wondering what type of coverage you'll need to fix your deer damage, it's comprehensive, not collision.
In the meantime, I'm strongly considering selling my car and traveling to places via hot air balloon.
Here's how the rest of the states add up:
|State
|2021-2022 State Ranking
|2021-2022 Odds Of Collision with Animals
|West Virginia
|1
|1 in 37
|Montana
|2
|1 in 39
|South Dakota
|3
|1 in 48
|Michigan
|4
|1 in 54
|Pennsylvania
|5
|1 in 54
|Wisconsin
|6
|1 in 56
|Mississippi
|7
|1 in 57
|Wyoming
|8
|1 in 58
|Minnesota
|9
|1 in 58
|Iowa
|10
|1 in 59
|North Dakota
|11
|1 in 62
|Arkansas
|12
|1 in 70
|South Carolina
|13
|1 in 71
|Missouri
|14
|1 in 74
|Virginia
|15
|1 in 75
|Maine
|16
|1 in 75
|North Carolina
|17
|1 in 77
|Georgia
|18
|1 in 83
|Kansas
|19
|1 in 87
|Kentucky
|20
|1 in 88
|Alabama
|21
|1 in 88
|Ohio
|22
|1 in 95
|Nebraska
|23
|1 in 95
|Indiana
|24
|1 in 100
|Oklahoma
|25
|1 in 101
|Idaho
|26
|1 in 103
|Delaware
|27
|1 in 105
|Tennessee
|28
|1 in 108
|Maryland
|29
|1 in 110
|Vermont
|30
|1 in 113
|Massachusetts
|31
|1 in 116
|New York
|32
|1 in 124
|Rhode Island
|33
|1 in 127
|Texas
|34
|1 in 136
|New Hampshire
|35
|1 in 137
|Illinois
|36
|1 in 137
|Oregon
|37
|1 in 144
|Louisiana
|38
|1 in 149
|Utah
|39
|1 in 166
|New Jersey
|40
|1 in 173
|Colorado
|41
|1 in 179
|New Mexico
|42
|1 in 182
|Connecticut
|43
|1 in 199
|Washington
|44
|1 in 200
|California
|45
|1 in 260
|Alaska
|46
|1 in 292
|Arizona
|47
|1 in 301
|Florida
|48
|1 in 306
|Nevada
|49
|1 in 430
|Hawaii
|50
|1 in 474
|District of Columbia
|51
|1 in 569