Where Does New York Rank Among States with Most Deer Collisions?

If you've lived in Upstate New York for any significant amount of time, you know it's almost considered a right of passage to hit a deer with your car. It's going to happen. If not today, then tomorrow. A quick study of the carnage along any New York roadway will prove this.

So. Much. Death.

I'VE HIT FIVE DEER IN MY LIFETIME... FIVE!!!

I've hit and killed five deer over the course of my driving career. I'm kinda over it. It's not even fun anymore. I almost hit a sixth one the other day, which got me thinking... are the statistics disproportionately bad in New York state? Or is it just my unlucky ass?

APPARENTLY... IT'S JUST ME

According to an article from carinsurance.com, New York state ranks #32 out of 50 states for deer collision, with 1 in 124 odds of it happening. That supposedly means the likelihood is less than average... but I don't know if I buy it.

West Virginia leads the U.S. in deer collisions, with 1 in 37 odds. So I guess you can add that to the long, looooonnnng list of reasons you wouldn't want to move there.

And just in case you're wondering what type of coverage you'll need to fix your deer damage, it's comprehensive, not collision.

In the meantime, I'm strongly considering selling my car and traveling to places via hot air balloon.



via GIPHy

Here's how the rest of the states add up:

State 2021-2022 State Ranking 2021-2022 Odds Of Collision with Animals West Virginia 1 1 in 37 Montana 2 1 in 39 South Dakota 3 1 in 48 Michigan 4 1 in 54 Pennsylvania 5 1 in 54 Wisconsin 6 1 in 56 Mississippi 7 1 in 57 Wyoming 8 1 in 58 Minnesota 9 1 in 58 Iowa 10 1 in 59 North Dakota 11 1 in 62 Arkansas 12 1 in 70 South Carolina 13 1 in 71 Missouri 14 1 in 74 Virginia 15 1 in 75 Maine 16 1 in 75 North Carolina 17 1 in 77 Georgia 18 1 in 83 Kansas 19 1 in 87 Kentucky 20 1 in 88 Alabama 21 1 in 88 Ohio 22 1 in 95 Nebraska 23 1 in 95 Indiana 24 1 in 100 Oklahoma 25 1 in 101 Idaho 26 1 in 103 Delaware 27 1 in 105 Tennessee 28 1 in 108 Maryland 29 1 in 110 Vermont 30 1 in 113 Massachusetts 31 1 in 116 New York 32 1 in 124 Rhode Island 33 1 in 127 Texas 34 1 in 136 New Hampshire 35 1 in 137 Illinois 36 1 in 137 Oregon 37 1 in 144 Louisiana 38 1 in 149 Utah 39 1 in 166 New Jersey 40 1 in 173 Colorado 41 1 in 179 New Mexico 42 1 in 182 Connecticut 43 1 in 199 Washington 44 1 in 200 California 45 1 in 260 Alaska 46 1 in 292 Arizona 47 1 in 301 Florida 48 1 in 306 Nevada 49 1 in 430 Hawaii 50 1 in 474 District of Columbia 51 1 in 569

