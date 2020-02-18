Where Albany Ranks Among the Best State Capitals to Live In

Downtown Albany (pictured) has The Egg. And lots of other pluses. Along with some minuses, according to the folks at WalletHub, the personal finance website.

WalletHub, claiming that "capitals aren’t just for lawmaking," has published its listing of 2020's Best State Capitals to Live In. In order to rank the capitals, they were tested in four main categories--affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life. WalletHub studies restaurants, schools, crime, jobs and housing to arrive at its overall numbers.

The study concluded that the largest populations do not always equal the best quality of life. For example, over 30 percent of the population of Connecticut's largest city, Hartford (47th on the WalletHub list) lives in poverty.

Albany finished 27th overall, but was tied for second place in having the lowest average weekly work hours. That could be viewed as a perk. But maybe it means our government officials need to be putting in a few more hours on the job?

As for the top spots overall, Austin, Texas, Raleigh, North Carolina and Madison, Wisconsin rank 1-2-3. Trenton, New Jersey is dead last.