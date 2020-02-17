Need Heat? More HEAP Help Available in New York

Need heat? More HEAP help is available in New York.

You can get up to $2,200 to help heat your home this winter. An additional $15 million is available for anyone facing a home heating emergency.

Starting Tuesday, February 18, households can apply for a second emergency benefit through the Home Energy Assistance Program - or HEAP - if they are in danger of running out of fuel or having their utility service shut off and have already received assistance from HEAP this winter.

"As temperatures continue to drop in every corner of the state, more and more New Yorkers are struggling with the high cost of heating their homes," Governor Cuomo said. "This additional funding will help ensure the most vulnerable among us will be able to stay warm this winter and I encourage anyone in need of help paying their heating bills to apply for this critical assistance."

The deadline to apply for both regular and emergency HEAP benefits has been extended until April 24.

So far this winter over 1 million households have received a regular HEAP benefit, with more than 40,000 of those also receiving an emergency HEAP benefit.

The amount a household receives from HEAP depends on their income, household size and how the home is heated. A family of four can have a household income of up to $57,564 per year, or $4,797 per month, and still qualify for help.

Applications for emergency HEAP are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by telephone. A list of offices by county can be found here.