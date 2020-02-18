Man Cooking Goat in Central New York Motel Room Starts Fire

This will make you feel better about your cooking: a man started a fire in a motel room after trying to cook goat.

The Red Carpet Inn in Pulaski caught fire after a man attempted to cook goat meat in his hotel room. Somehow the griddle caught fire.

The motel was severely damaged in the blaze.

Syracuse.com reports that everyone got out safely, and no one was injured.

Northern Oswego County Ambulance posted photos of the blaze on their Facebook page.