These 18 Kids Have Gone Missing in NY Since December
Eighteen children have gone missing in New York since December 1st. Take a look at their pictures - maybe you'll help bring them home.
- 1
Trinity Abraham
Trinity is 15 years old, and is missing from New Rochelle, since January 10, 2020.
- 2
Kayla Allan
Kayla is 15 years old, and has been missing from New York, NY since January 31, 2020.
- 3
Kaleb Bennett
Kaleb is 16, and he was last seen on January 29, 2020 in Keeseville, NY.
He was last seen wearing sweatpants, a t-shirt, a sweatshirt and has a small tattoo of a line on his right hand. Kaleb has purple hair.
- 4
Deanna Callison
Deanna was last seen on January 6, 2020 in Stony Brook. She may still be in the local area or she may travel to Catskill, New York or New Haven, Connecticut.
- 5
Chris Carolan
Chris is 15 years old. Chris is a missing child and was last seen on January 13, 2020 in Schenectady, NY. He was wearing light colored pants and a black jacket. He may be in the local area or may travel to Broome County.
- 6
Kani Cox
Kani is 15 years old, and was last seen on February 7, 2020 in Perinton, NY.
Kani is a missing child. She is believed to be with her mother and may have traveled out of state.
- 7
Monte Grant
Monte is 17 years old, and went missing from Kingston, NY on January 11, 2020.
- 8
Marie Hernandez Villanueva
Maria was last seen on December 26, 2019 in Elmhurst, NY. She's 16 years old.
- 9
Syncerity Jacobs
She was last seen on January 10, 2020 in Valhalla, NY. She's 16 years old.
- 10
Ibraheem Kassim
Ibraheem was last seen on January 29, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY. He is Biracial. Ibraheem is Hispanic and White. He is 16 years old.
- 11
Carlos Lara Ortega
Carlos is a missing child with schizophrenia. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, a red hat and has a tattoo on his neck. Carlos is Hispanic and speaks English and Spanish. He is believed to be in the local area of Freeport, NY.
- 12
Alexis Lombardi
Alexis was last seen on January 7, 2019 in West Haverstraw, NY. She's 16 years old.
- 13
Jeanetta Lopez
Jeanetta is a missing child. She was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with fur on the hood, dark blue jeans, black Ugg boots and a light pink head scarf. Jeanetta may have traveled to New York City. She speaks English, Spanish and Arabic. She's been missing since December 7, 2019 in Albany, NY.
- 14
Will Mickulas-Mesco
Will Mickulas-Mesco is a 15-year-old missing child with autism and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Teaneck Drive in the town of East Northport, Suffolk County at 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 13. Will was last seen wearing a blue, white and yellow Northport Wrestling jacket, black and grey pajama pants with skulls printed on them and black sneakers.
- 15
Sofia Pineda
Sofia is a missing child. She was last seen wearing a colorful sweater, blue shorts and Nautica brand sandals. She is missing from Hempstead, NY since January 20, 2020.
- 16
Alexis Roberts
Alexis was last seen on February 7, 2020 from North Chili, NY.
- 17
Zulayka Rodriguez
Zulayka has been missing since February 9, 2020 from Brooklyn, NY.
- 18
Hannah Simpson
Hannah has been missing since December 4, 2019 from Stony Brook, NY. She's 17 years old.