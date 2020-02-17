Some sad news to report: another small business is closing their doors in Central New York.

Lady & Leap Toy Store in the New Hartford Shopping Center has announced they plan to close in March.

The planned closing was announced by the owner, Cristin Heselton, in a Facebook post. "We are sad to say we will be closing the store during March of this year. Unfortunately, we are not seeing the volume of customers that are needed in order to make the business sustainable."

"We have some huge advocates of our store & for them, we are truly sorry. We will definitely miss you! We are so very vested in the store... As you can imagine, this was a very difficult decision for us. Thank you for all of your support! We do greatly appreciate it - more than you know!"

Clearance sales will start today, February 17.

The New Hartford Shopping Center recently lost two key tenants, with the closure of Herb Philipson's and the relocation of Planet Fitness to the former Toys R Us location on Commercial Drive.