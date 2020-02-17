It’s a new decade, and Eli Young Band plan to “Break It In” by hitting the road on a headlining tour. They'll make a stop at FrogFest 32 at the Utica/Rome Speedway May 30, presented by White's Farm Supply and Kubota.

WHAT: FrogFest 32

WHEN: Saturday, May 30

WHERE: Utica/Rome Speedway

GATES: 11:30am

TICKETS:

$20

$25 at the gate

$65 Curtis Lumber VIP tickets - includes private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, special seating

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission (VIP tickets $65)

ENTERTAINMENT

Eli Young Band

Stephanie Quayle

Dylan Jakobsen

Alexandria Corn

2 more acts to be announced



Eli Young Band

Eli Young Band capped off 2019 by releasing the nostalgic video for, “Break It In,” a time capsule for the band’s trajectory. "We were just kids when we started the band," says drummer Chris Thompson. "It feels like yesterday. It was a fast 20 years, which is actually rejuvenating in a way because it makes another 20 years seem like a piece of cake.

The video features everything from career highlights, like winning their first ACM Award, to more intimate moments, like saying “I do” and watching their families grow. "Looking back, we thought we had it all figured out, and we were just totally clueless. It's been a great run," says Thompson.

Staying true to their Country roots over a storied career, their top-charting hits include "Drunk Last Night,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and “Crazy Girl.” Thompson says more new music is on the way. "We plan on heading into the studio this spring or summer. We're talking about putting out an EP fast or waiting to put out a full record. The way music is now, no one is looking for a full record but we're a band that likes to have a lot of music out."

Eli Young Band has sold out venues from coast-to-coast while also sharing the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band. They've come a long with since their bar days of playing cover songs from Tom Petty, the Beatles and Bruce Springsteen. Thompson says don't be surprised if you still hear some of those classic in their shows today. "Some songs just stick with out and it's fun to play them again."

Chris Thompson Interview

Stephanie Quayle

Stephanie Quayle is no stranger to FrogFest. She shared the stage with LOCASH and can't wait to come back.

Quayle's latest single, “Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout,” embraces her authentic western roots in today's contemporary country landscape. “I am really proud of my Western roots and I’m leaning into them more than ever before, not only with my writing but sonically as well,” says Stephanie. She continues, “Montana is all over this project and nothing could make me happier than to share that with the world.”

Named one of Rolling Stone Country's "Top Artists You Need To Know," Quayle is garnering a buzz from her high-energy live performances across the country while sharing stages with artists like Willie Nelson, Brett Eldredge, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, LoCASH, Billy Currington and more; her magnetic energy and booming personality grabs hold of audiences wherever she goes.

Dylan Jaboksen

Dylan Jakobsen isn’t your typical country artist. He didn’t grow up on a farm & he doesn’t drink alcohol. His love of country music stemmed from artists like Petty, Springsteen & Mellencamp whose lyrics helped him find his voice as a writer and shape his career. His newest song "I Am" walks you through a story 25 years in the making. From writing the songs, playing the instruments and producing it in his own studio, this album is so much more than he could ever imagine.

“You know, I wanted this album to be special, to be more than just another release and be something I was proud of from beginning to end. And my only request is that you listen at least 1 time all the way through before you judge it. Feel my story, hear my journey, meet the real me.”

Over the last few years Dylan has been able to accomplish things he never thought were possible. From touring the country and playing shows with artists like Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson, Aaron Watson, and LOCASH, to being named "One of 10 New Country Acts To Watch," he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. “I don’t want to be just another one of many. I’m here to prove that this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Alexandria Corn

Alexandria Corn is a central New York native, chasing her dream in Nashville. She just released her debut single "Same Tattoo," that will be included on her first EP, that's she's currently working on.

Corn is also a FrogFest veteran. She was part of the lineup when Chris Janson headlined.

FrogFest 32, presented by White's Farm Supply and Kubota is brought to you by Toyota, Drain Masters, Curtis Lumber and John's Mobile Home Parts and Accessories.