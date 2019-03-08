When Is The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Utica?

When is the Saint Patrick's Day Parade this year?

The Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Utica is Saturday, March 16, and starts at 10 AM. The Great American Irish Festival is the host of the annual event.

The parade will step off at Oneida Square and travel north on Genesee Street ending at Columbia Street. The prime spot for spectators is in front of the Stanley Theatre, but there's not a bad spot along the route.

Utica's Saint Patty's Day Parade is considered one of the largest in New York State. Thousands of local families enjoyed last year’s parade which included over 2000 marchers from Canada, Pennsylvania and throughout New York as well as our local favorites.

The City of Utica’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade began over 30 years ago by Johnnie Oakes and a small group of Irishmen that walked down Varick Street joined by one band and a few vehicles. Later the parade was led by The Rainbow Sportsmen Club, a group of men that met at Roger’s Coffee Shop — known to many as The Rainbow Sportsmen Club. Over the years it grew and, the Adelphia Cable Cares Club presented the parade.

Join us at the 2019 St. Patty's Day Parade!