2021 Utica St. Patrick’s Day Parade Will Not Take Place In March

It looks like the Coronavirus pandemic has hit the Utica St. Patrick's Day parade again. For the second year in a row, the parade will not take place in March.

Utica's parade isn't the only Central New York one cancelled. Syracuse just announced this week that their parade that was scheduled for March 13th will have to wait one more year.

The announcement for Utica was posted on Facebook after the Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade committee officially voted to cancel the parade for March this year:

We are having on-going discussions regarding the possibility of having the parade later in the year or, canceling altogether. Ultimately, the health of the public is our main concern and will dictate our decision. We expect a final determination on whether the 2021 parade will occur by July."

Parade organizers will be working around other events like the Utica Boilermaker so emergency services aren’t overwhelmed. A final decision on whether to have the parade will be made by July.

2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Moved From July And Now Scheduled For October

The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will take place on Sunday October 10th, instead of its normal second Sunday in July.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 44th Boilermaker will follow whatever health and safety guidelines are required at that time for an event of that size. Organizers decided to move the event to the fall as a precaution without knowing how the pandemic may affect next year’s race.

Details on registration dates, race capacities, and more for Boilermaker Weekend events are still up in the air.