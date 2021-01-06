COVID Cancels Syracuse St. Patrick’s Day Parade For Second Year in a Row

For the second year in a row, the St Patrick's Day Parade in Syracuse is being cancelled.

The parade that was scheduled for March 13th will have to wait one more year. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that we will not be able to hold the St. Patrick’s Parade in 2021," the parade committee shared on Facebook. "We held out hope as long as we could, but continuing uncertainty about the pandemic has made it impossible to guarantee the safety of parade participants and audience in March."

The parade committee is appreciative of the community support, especially for the Hunger Project, which has provided meals to families and first responders throughout the pandemic. You can still help by donating at Syracusestpatricksparade.org. "We understand that this is disappointing news for many people. We, the committee, love the parade dearly, are saddened not to be able to celebrate this year, but look to the future with hope."

Anyone who wishes to receive a refund for their donation to the cancelled 2020 parade, or the 2020 Grand Marshal dinner, is asked to send an email to info@syracusestpatricksparade.org. You may also request that your donation be transferred to the St. Patrick Hunger Project. "Although the parade itself has been canceled, we are working every day to raise funds to help the people who are food insecure in our community."

The Utica St Patrick's Day parade has also been postponed in March. Organizers are discussing the possibility of having the parade later in the year. "Ultimately, the health of the public is our main concern and will dictate our decision. We expect a final determination on whether the 2021 parade will occur by July," the parade committee shared on Facebook.