Will Utica’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Take Place in 2022?

After two years of being canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Utica Saint Patrick's Day parade will return for March of 2022.

The news was released Tuesday afternoon on Facebook by organizers that the parade will be back for the city to celebrate the special Irish holiday.

To those who struggled for the past 20+ months we hope the joy of a day of celebration and festivities will bring a bit of Irish sunshine into your lives. We are thankful for the ability to bring the parade back after a long time off.

The 2022 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on March 12, with their cannon kick off at 10AM.

Currently, the parade committee is on the hunt to find the next Grand Marshal for the annual parade. Do you know someone who's spirit of the Irish that helps our community? The honor of being crowned Grand Marshal is truly a wonderful way to appreciate their efforts. Applications are due December 31.

You can nominate someone you know by clicking the button below.

Saint Patrick's Day in Utica is a pretty big deal for our city. Not only does the parade draw in hundreds of people to celebrate, but many local businesses are open on parade day for party-goers who want to get a little bit rowdy. You know what we mean, it is Saint Patrick's Day after all.

Maybe you want to participate and be in the parade? All you have to do is fill out the Parade Application. This can be emailed to UticaSt.PatricksDayParade@gmail.com or mailed to:

Utica Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Attn: Patrick McGrath

470 French Road

Utica, NY 13502

We're excited to be involved with the parade each and every year. Will you be there?

