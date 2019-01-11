‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere Date Will Be Revealed on Sunday

HBO still hasn’t told us when Game of Thrones is returning for its eighth and final season yet. But now they’ve told us when they’re going to tell us. Got that? Everyone following me? Good.

Via social media, HBO revealed that the big premiere date will be unveiled this coming Sunday night, before the Season 3 premiere of True Detective .

(I do not have my boss’ number listed in my phone as “Boss.” Maybe I should?)

The final season of Game of Thrones , will contain just six episodes, the fewest of any of the show’s eight seasons. According to this proprietary technology in my possession that I call a “calendar” there’s really just four options for the premiere, assuming it’s still in April as HBO has previously promised. Those options would be the 7th, 14th, 21st, or 28th. Should we take bets on which one it will be? I vote the 21st. Just a hunch.

True Detective premieres on HBO this Sunday at 9PM. So if you’re going to watch, tune in early. And even if you don’t want to watch, just tune in for like five minutes before and you’ll know when to expect more Game of Thrones finally.