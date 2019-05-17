Game Of Thrones Finale Odds Straight From Vegas [SPOILERS]

The Game of Thrones series finale is this Sunday and the entire internet, if not world is a buzz. There are reports approximately 10.7 million people are planning skipping work this Monday. This six episode season has been both loved and hated by fans but now with it coming to a close who will live, who will die and who will sit upon the Iron Throne?

Game of Thrones Final Episode

First Stark to Perish

Arya -200

Sansa 3/2

Bran 6/1

How Many Starks will Perish in Final Episode

Over/Under 1.5 Starks

Jon Snow to Survive by End of Season 8

YES -800

NO +500

Method in Which Daenerys Targaryen Perishes

Sword or Dagger -600

Daenerys Targaryen Survives 3/1

Axe 8/1

Hanging 10/1

Takes Own Life 10/1

Arrow 16/1

Physical Force 20/1

Poison 22/1

Fire 66/1

Method in Which Jon Snow Perishes

Jon Snow Survives -600

Sword or Dagger 3/1

Fire 5/1

Axe 6/1

Hanging 6/1

Physical Force 16/1

Arrow 20/1

Takes Own Life 20/1

Poison 25/1

Will Tyrion Lannister Perish in Final Episode

YES +300

NO -500

Last Character to Speak in Final Episode

Samwell Tarly 1/1

Jon Snow 2/1

Tyrion Lannister 2/1

Bran Stark 5/1

Sansa Stark 10/1

Daenerys Targaryen 12/1

Arya Stark 14/1

Bronn 20/1

Named Characters Dragon Will Kill in Final Episode

Over/Under 1/2 Characters

Will Grey Worm Perish in Final Episode

YES +200

NO -300

Will The Four Remaining Starks be Shown Together

YES -180

NO +140

Will There be Nudity in Final Episode

YES +260

NO -420

Episode 6 Metascore Rating via Meta Critic

Over/Under 74.5 Metascore

Episode 6 Score via Rotten Tomatoes

Over/Under 5.5 score

