Game Of Thrones Finale Odds Straight From Vegas [SPOILERS]
The Game of Thrones series finale is this Sunday and the entire internet, if not world is a buzz. There are reports approximately 10.7 million people are planning skipping work this Monday. This six episode season has been both loved and hated by fans but now with it coming to a close who will live, who will die and who will sit upon the Iron Throne?
Hopefully these odds thanks to Betonline.ag will add to your enjoyment of the end of Game of Thrones.
Game of Thrones Final Episode
First Stark to Perish
Arya -200
Sansa 3/2
Bran 6/1
How Many Starks will Perish in Final Episode
Over/Under 1.5 Starks
Jon Snow to Survive by End of Season 8
YES -800
NO +500
Method in Which Daenerys Targaryen Perishes
Sword or Dagger -600
Daenerys Targaryen Survives 3/1
Axe 8/1
Hanging 10/1
Takes Own Life 10/1
Arrow 16/1
Physical Force 20/1
Poison 22/1
Fire 66/1
Method in Which Jon Snow Perishes
Jon Snow Survives -600
Sword or Dagger 3/1
Fire 5/1
Axe 6/1
Hanging 6/1
Physical Force 16/1
Arrow 20/1
Takes Own Life 20/1
Poison 25/1
Will Tyrion Lannister Perish in Final Episode
YES +300
NO -500
Last Character to Speak in Final Episode
Samwell Tarly 1/1
Jon Snow 2/1
Tyrion Lannister 2/1
Bran Stark 5/1
Sansa Stark 10/1
Daenerys Targaryen 12/1
Arya Stark 14/1
Bronn 20/1
Named Characters Dragon Will Kill in Final Episode
Over/Under 1/2 Characters
Will Grey Worm Perish in Final Episode
YES +200
NO -300
Will The Four Remaining Starks be Shown Together
YES -180
NO +140
Will There be Nudity in Final Episode
YES +260
NO -420
Episode 6 Metascore Rating via Meta Critic
Over/Under 74.5 Metascore
Episode 6 Score via Rotten Tomatoes
Over/Under 5.5 score
Follow @BetOnline_AG on Twitter for more odds!