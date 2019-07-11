Ommegang Releases Final Game Of Thrones Beer

Ommegang has just announced the release of the final Game Of Thrones beer called My Watch Has Ended.

My Watch Has Ended is the 15th, and final, Game Of Thrones beer.

My Watch Has Ended is an imperial brown ale brewed with maple syrup and fenugreek, a tribute to fans who have followed the story of Westeros for nearly a decade.

This brand new beer will be available this fall alongside the Collector’s Edition pack, featuring three previously released beers: Take the Black Stout, Fire and Blood Red Ale, and Winter is Here Double Wit, plus a commemorative glass.

"We've brewed an amazing array of different beers over the course of this partnership, and it's been our pleasure to be part of this phenomonal story," said our president Doug Campbell. "A tribute to fans everywhere, My Watch Has Ended is a fitting end to the series, and a reflection of the mindset of fans now that this epic story has come to a close. We hope it’s something they’ll enjoy with friends as they reminisce about their favorite episodes and characters.” “Fifteen beers and six years later, we’ve now arrived at our aptly named final beer, My Watch Has Ended,” said Jeff Peters, VP of Licensing & Retail. “What an incredible collaboration this partnership with Brewery Ommegang has been, and we couldn’t be prouder of this final product. Cheers!”"

Again, My Watch Has Ended launches in late fall in time for the holidays.