Game Of Thrones Therapy Available

If you are feeling down after the finale of your favorite show, there is help.

As many as 10 million people will be taking the day off to "cope" with the ending of the popular television show.

According to a report:

Therapy is being offered to Game of Thrones fans distraught over the show's ending. The website Bark.com has counselors on hand who are familiar with the series to help fans deal with their feelings, whether it be anger, confusion or grief.

For approximately 25 to 50-dollars, fans can book a 30 or 60 minute therapy session via Skype.