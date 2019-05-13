How Much Coffee Can You Safely Have Each Day?

If you stayed up last night watching Game of Thrones then you're probably struggling to stay awake like I am today. Bustle says that, before you reach for another cup of coffee, that there is a limit for how much coffee is too much to drink.

A recent study from the University of South Australia tried to find the impact on coffee consumption on cardiovascular health. What the study found was that those who drank six cups of coffee or more a day had an increased risk for high blood pressure which could then lead to heart disease.

While six cups of coffee does sound like a lot, and most of us would probably feel jittery or even nauseous if we were to consume that much coffee in one day, after the Game of Thrones episode last night, I don't blame you if you weren't able to sleep at all and now need that much coffee to function today.

